EXCLUSIVE: Mitch and Mark critique the main bedrooms and walk-in wardrobes on The Block 2025

The Block‘s beloved design experts Mitch and Mark have delivered their unfiltered verdict on week four’s main bedroom and wardrobe challenge, and let’s just say they weren’t entirely impressed with what they saw.

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, the duo didn’t mince words when it came to the contestants’ efforts – particularly when it came to bed styling and room orientation challenges.

THE SKYLIGHT STRUGGLE

Right off the bat, Mitch and Mark acknowledged the unique challenge facing all contestants this week.

“Week four on The Block, it’s main bedroom and wardrobe week. Now guys, one thing I want to point out, because the skylight’s already in place, it means the room’s orientation is really difficult,” they explained. “We saw the contestants struggling with that this week.”

And struggle they did, with the pre-installed skylight creating layout headaches across all five houses.

(Credit: Nine)

HOUSE BY HOUSE BREAKDOWN

Emma and Ben (House One)

Emma and Ben earned some praise for being on-trend with their burgundy colour choice, though Mitch and Mark had reservations about the execution.

“House One, the burgundy colour is on trend, loving it. But guys, small amounts, not big block colours, it’s very polarising,” they cautioned, before addressing a common styling mistake: “Your rug, you need to either make it for the living part of the room, or for the bed part, or get one big rug to cover both. [It’s] too small.”

They did love the island bench in the walk-in robe, calling it “absolutely stunning.”

Han and Can ( House Two)

Han and Can unfortunately created what might go down in Block history for all the wrong reasons.

“You created one of the most memorable rooms, I think, ever on The Block, for the wrong reasons,” they said bluntly. Their advice? “Please pick up a paintbrush and get rid of that blue colour and just transform things.”

Britt and Taz ( House Three)

Britt and Taz were clearly the week’s standout performers in Mitch and Mark’s eyes.

“Loved the colour palette. That gold was so warm and inviting. The whole room felt beautiful to walk through with the judges. Stunning space, guys,” they gushed.

However, even they weren’t immune to criticism. In their opinion, the corner lights needed to go and they questioned a door placement. While the wardrobe was “a little bit bland,” they absolutely loved the light above it.

Sonny and Alicia (House Four)

Sonny and Alicia‘s chocolate curtains earned approval, but the overall feel missed the mark.

“You had these stunning chocolate curtains, which I really liked, but it is very corporate hotel feeling, and I don’t think that’s what you want to do,” they observed.

The ensuite orientation created a domino effect of problems, though they did appreciate the fireplace feature.

Robby and Mat (House Five)

Robby and Mat faced perhaps the harshest criticism, with Mitch and Mark questioning some fundamental design choices.

“Guys, where’s the fireplace? It’s Daylesford, it’s cold country. You need a fireplace,” they pointed out, before addressing what seemed to be a recurring theme: “And your bed styling, you need to lift the game, guys. I’m sorry, this is The Block.”

(Credit: Nine)

STYLING CRITIQUES

Mitch and Mark also delivered some tough love when it came to the contestants’ styling efforts across the board.

“You all need to lift your game when you’re bed styling,” they declared, specifically calling out House Five’s four-poster bed choice: “Your layout with that four-poster bed, it just mismatched with the ceiling and it just brought the ceiling down.”

Their message was clear: attention to detail matters, especially at this stage of the competition.

MITCH & MARK’S WEEK 4 WINNER

Despite some disagreements with the judges throughout the season, Mitch and Mark found themselves in alignment this week.

“So we actually agree with the judges this week for different reasons. We think House Three took the win, followed closely by House One. Congratulations, guys. Another great job. You’re all finished.”

