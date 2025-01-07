Movie buffs went crazy for Disney’s Shōgun, but its place in entertainment history was cemented in 2025 with countless awards at the Golden Globes.

Advertisement

The historical series won the drama series prize, but three acting wins. So it should come as no surprise that after a stellar first season, Shōgun season two is on the drawing board.

(Credit: Disney+)

During the Golden Globes, executive producer and creators Rachel Kondo and husband Justin Marks shared some comments to Variety about the new season’s progress.

“Well, it’s ongoing,” she said, with Justin adding: “We’re still trying. We haven’t given up… We’re about six weeks from the end of the writers room.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it will be no easy defeat for Justin and Rachel given the high expectations following season one.

But alas, fans have faith! Below, we’ve gathered everything we know about Shōgun and its potential season two. Continue scrolling to read.

(Credit: Disney+)

What is Shōgun about?

The Disney+ series is loosely based on a real-life power struggle. Season one follows the 1975 novel by James Clavell who searched for many historical figures over the seventeenth century.

Advertisement

Shōgun opens with the death of the second Great Unifier of Japan, Toyotomi Hideyoshi. Japan feared another century of conflict would occur following his death, and so the five elders were established.

One member, Yoshii Toranaga, leveraged his power to become the new shogun. Meanwhile, William Adams becomes the first Englishman to sail Japan who Toranaga accuses to be a Protestant to stir the Elders – some of whom profited from Christian colonizers.

Aside from showcasing the military might of Japan in 1600, Shōgun brings women to the forefront as it explores their significant social constraints.

(Credit: Disney+)

Advertisement

What is a Shōgun ?

In Japanese history, a Shōgun was essentially a military ruler. The term was first used in 1192, where a shogun was generally the real ruler of the country until feudalism was abolished in 1867 and the ruling power returned to the emperor.

Will there be a season two of Shōgun?

Shōgun is far from over as a second and third season was greenlit, according to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2024.

Unfortunately for fans, the show creators have revealed little about what the upcoming season could be about. However, Mark did share to The Hollywood Reporter that it is “darker” than the initial season.

(Credit: Disney+)

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of great conspiracy theory in history,” he said. “A lot of different theories about, ‘Oh, it was said that this went on, but this really went on,’ and those little darker corners are what we’ve really enjoyed exploring.”

Where to watch Shōgun in Australia:

The historical drama, Shōgun is available for streaming on Disney+ in Australia.

Stream Shōgun on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use