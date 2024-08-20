  •  
Home Entertainment TV

Season three of Logie-winning series RFDS is officially in production

Our favourite doctors will be gracing our screens once again.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Profile
Loading the player...

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service has become a fan-favourite Aussie show, and at the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards, RFDS took home one of the biggest accolades of the night.

Now, the beloved series is returning for a third season, with production officially underway!

(Credit: Seven)

Based on real-life stories, the show follows, “The modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service [who] navigate private lives as turbulent and profound as the heart stopping emergencies they attend.”

Season three of RFDS will pick up one year on from where the show left off. The characters will face some of their toughest obstacles yet, and deal with the domino effects of a tragedy.

All key cast members will be returning for the highly anticipated upcoming season, including Stephen Peacocke, Justine Clarke, Ash Ricardo, Emma Harvie, Rodney Afif, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan, Thomas Weatherall, and Rob Collins.

Speaking of the return of the cast, Seven Network’s Head of Drama Julie McGauran said: “What a joy it is to see our stellar cast return to the screens of Seven for a third series of RFDS

“With the show now in production, I can confidently say the team have once again crafted wonderful stories that showcase the importance of the RFDS and all they do for the Australian community. This beautiful series is only possible because of their incredible support.”

(Credit: Seven)

Season three of RFDS is being filmed in South Australia, in locations such as Port Augusta, Quorn, and Adelaide.

Co-creator, writer and executive producer Ian Meadows said of the third season: “This series strives to showcase the beauty of regional Australia and the incredible work that the RFDS does to reach and support our most remote communities. 

“We are pleased to have found a new home in South Australia for Season 3, utilising the Port Augusta RFDS Base and beautiful regional surrounds including Quorn, as well as locations across Adelaide.”

Loading the player...

The series recently won ‘Best Drama Program’ at the 2024 Logies, after previously receiving three nominations.

RFDS season three is set to be released in 2024, although there is no set premiere date as of yet.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Profile Charlotte Knoke

Charlotte Knoke is a digital content producer working across Now To Love, Woman’s Day and TV Week at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. At these various companies, Charlotte gained valuable experience in a range of different areas including marketing, communication, social media, copywriting, public relations and journalism. In her current role as a digital content producer, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, upcoming movies, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories