RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service has become a fan-favourite Aussie show, and at the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards, RFDS took home one of the biggest accolades of the night.

Now, the beloved series is returning for a third season, with production officially underway!

(Credit: Seven)

Based on real-life stories, the show follows, “The modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service [who] navigate private lives as turbulent and profound as the heart stopping emergencies they attend.”

Season three of RFDS will pick up one year on from where the show left off. The characters will face some of their toughest obstacles yet, and deal with the domino effects of a tragedy.

All key cast members will be returning for the highly anticipated upcoming season, including Stephen Peacocke, Justine Clarke, Ash Ricardo, Emma Harvie, Rodney Afif, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan, Thomas Weatherall, and Rob Collins.

Speaking of the return of the cast, Seven Network’s Head of Drama Julie McGauran said: “What a joy it is to see our stellar cast return to the screens of Seven for a third series of RFDS.

“With the show now in production, I can confidently say the team have once again crafted wonderful stories that showcase the importance of the RFDS and all they do for the Australian community. This beautiful series is only possible because of their incredible support.”

(Credit: Seven)

Season three of RFDS is being filmed in South Australia, in locations such as Port Augusta, Quorn, and Adelaide.

Co-creator, writer and executive producer Ian Meadows said of the third season: “This series strives to showcase the beauty of regional Australia and the incredible work that the RFDS does to reach and support our most remote communities.

“We are pleased to have found a new home in South Australia for Season 3, utilising the Port Augusta RFDS Base and beautiful regional surrounds including Quorn, as well as locations across Adelaide.”

Loading the player...

The series recently won ‘Best Drama Program’ at the 2024 Logies, after previously receiving three nominations.

RFDS season three is set to be released in 2024, although there is no set premiere date as of yet.