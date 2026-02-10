EXCLUSIVE: I’m A Celeb’s Barry Williams: “I’m going to improve Matt’s dating game!”

Barry Williams tells Woman’s Day he could have done with more time in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t ready to go,” says The Brady Bunch alum.

(Credit: 10)

But the 71-year-old star says he has no regrets about anything he divulged on the show.

“There are a lot of cameras around but I never really felt on guard. I felt comfortable sharing,” he says.

Advertisement

And Barry is confident his former The Brady Bunch co-stars won’t even mind him opening up about their dating exploits during the hit show’s 1969 to 1974 run.

“I think people like to know if what they saw on television with The Brady Bunch is really who we were. Were we faking that and we didn’t genuinely like each other? And we did, and that crossed over at times. I was becoming a young man, Maureen McCormick was becoming a young lady…And so, yes, we would go out on dates.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Maureen, 69, she of course already spent time in the jungle herself in 2015 and Barry says he wouldn’t hesitate recommending a stint on I’m A Celebrity to any of his other former Brady co-stars.

Advertisement

“I don’t know that Christopher Knight would go in. Mike Lookinland would love to!”

(Credit: Instagram)

Barry says he’ll be back in Oz soon himself, if he has his way!

“I’m hopeful that someone is gonna bring me back to Australia, because I’ve got a full dance card of people now and things to do. Matt Zukowski wants me to go out and go clubbing with him. I can improve his game a little bit if I bring some of my 1980s game. He’s struggling, you know, attracting girls [laughs].”

Advertisement

(Credit: 10)

As for who he thinks will win this season, Barry believes Concetta Caristo has “a very good chance.” “She’s sensitive and shy but she’s a real competitor.”

Now that he’s left the jungle, the father-of-two is busy with his next projects. “I’m doing a documentary on wooden rollercoasters and The Brady Bunch house has been newly remodelled and is becoming a national historical landmark, so I’m going to be doing some tours.”

And he’s also looking forward to marking the 60th anniversary of the show that made him a household name.

Advertisement

“There’s something in the works,” he teases of the 2029 milestone. .

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.