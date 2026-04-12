Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder tease the ‘surprising’ finale of Hacks season 5

When it comes to ground-breaking television, Hacks has been a constant reminder to everyone at home that breaking down barriers paves the way for a richer and more fulfilling world – and in this case, richer storytelling. Now the Emmy Award-winning show, led by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, is coming to an end.

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In an interview with TV WEEK, the cast reflect on bringing generations together through comedy and the legacy they’ll leave behind.

The legacy of Hacks

For four seasons the love–hate dynamic between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a 70-something comedian fighting to stay relevant in a changing culture, and her Gen-Z writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) has bridged the gap between generations with humour, wit and heart.

Their interactions – hilarious with smart remarks and wild high jinks – outline their clear differences but often also their similarities, showing the fights they go through in their professional and personal lives aren’t very different. Paul W. Downs, who plays Jimmy and is a co-creator of the series alongside Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, says they take great pride in reflecting society through comedy.

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Deborah and Ava are in it together. (Credit: Stan)

“We always want to reflect on what’s happening in culture, in our lives,” Paul tells TV WEEK. ” Because the truth is that, especially when you laugh, it’s that thing that lubricates the way that you think. Your mind is open when you’re laughing. You can change your point of view.

“And that’s been one of the beauties of making the show; we have two people with different viewpoints who’ve come from different generations, and we’re able to explore things in a way that hopefully feels very even-handed and ultimately gets underneath how we hope the audience will feel.”

Hacks has the last laugh in season five

Now, as Hacks comes to an end in its fifth season, Deborah and Ava are banding together to right some wrongs. After exiting the late-night genre, Deborah can’t perform stand-up due to a no-competition clause, so she is doing comedy in Singapore. But, when fake news of her death begins to circulate online, Deborah is fired up and ready to fight back. With an eye on her legacy – Ava’s professional future – the duo set out with the aim of winning their greatest triumph yet.

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The gang’s back together for one last ride. (Credit: Stan)

“When Deborah is faced with the reporting of her death and in her mind, misreporting of her legacy, I think it puts into focus; ‘Okay, if this is what they’re saying about me, what do I want this to say about me? And how do I want to be presented to the world next time this happens?'” Co-creator Lucia Aniello explains.

With another eye on Ava’s professional future, the duo set out with the aim of winning their greatest triumph yet.

“It’s nice that we were able to kind of be on the same team,” Hannah says of their characters dynamic in season five. “I think that that’s so fun for us. And of course, we have our sparring throughout, which we also enjoy just as much. And personally, I’m always just so excited about the opportunities and challenges that they present me with dramatically and comedically, like I always know that I’m going to be pushed to like a new height.”

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The house always wins – if it’s Deborah’s house. (Credit: Stan)

Jean adds: “We get back to being profoundly silly” in season five. “Things got a little dark [in season four]. I worried people would hate me [at the time] but they were willing to go anywhere with us, which was wonderful.”

Along for the ride include talent agents Kayla (Megan Stalter) and Jimmy, as well as cameos from Hollywood stars including Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale and The White Lotus).

Jean Smart on the “surprising” series finale of Hacks

Jean admits she has never known how Hacks would end and what eventuated truly surprised her,

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“I have never asked them [the creators] how the series was going to end from the day we met until the finale,” she explains. “And I didn’t really have an idea of how it would end. I wanted to be surprised. But when they first talked to me about how it was going to end, I was not sure I was happy about it. But I said, ‘Hey, you know, I trust you guys, I always have, it always turns out great’. And it did. So now I think it’s kind of perfect [way to end].”

More than friends? Hacks explores Jimmy and Kayla’s relationship. (Credit: Stan)

As for saying goodbye, the cast admit the final season has been full of laughter and reflection as they bid farewell.

“It’s been such a joy and not being with these people and not being with our crew who we’ve just come to adore… we’re all really good friends [is sad],” Jean says. “But the realization of, ‘I’m gonna miss Deborah too. I’m not ever going to play Deborah again?'”

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Megan adds she was “screaming and crying” on the day she wrapped production.

Jean Smart, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter have become good friends since the Hacks began in 2021. (Credit: Getty)

“We were in Vegas and I was very vulnerable,” she says. “Jimmy and I wrapped the same say and we looked at each other like, ‘Gosh, that was it’.

While it’s never easy to say goodbye, Hacks always was and will be about legacy.

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“The finale is an encapsulation, I think, of what we’ve set out to do with the show,” Paul says. “It is about what we set out in the very first episode; your legacy and what you leave behind. We’re leaving behind a series and we’re thinking about that for ourselves and for our characters, too.”

Hacks season five is available now on Stan

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