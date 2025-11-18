The star-studded cast of Palm Royale discuss friendship and fresh starts

The glittering queens of Palm Beach’s high society are looking for fresh start when hit series Palm Royale returns for a second season.

After the disastrous Beach Ball – which saw Maxine (Kristen Wiig) shattered by betrayal and multiple scandals; her friend Robert (Ricky Martin) seriously wounded; and a shocking secret about Norma (Carol Burnett) threatening to destroy the matriarch’s reclaimed hold on the town – it’s less about wanting to belong and more about liberation from a reliance on men for these resourceful women.

“It’s only up from there, but just for a little while,” Kristen teases.

“They’re ambitious, and they want more. It’s 1969, going into 1970, so there was more female empowerment,” says Allison Janney, who plays financially ruined widow Evelyn. “That’s a big theme that plays through the second season – sisters before misters.”

Laura Dern, who portrays Evelyn’s anti-establishment step-daughter Linda, agrees: “They’re less hungry for money and power, and more hungry to be seen and known,” she says.

Palm Royale is bigger and bolder as Maxine tries to dance her way to the top. (Credit: Apple TV)

“I think it goes even deeper to what will make us happy,” adds Leslie Bibb, whose scheming social climber Dinah is often side-tracked by her libido.

Accused of trying to assassinate President Nixon, Linda is incarcerated in a basement cell for the criminally unwell at Sunny Tides when we see her again. But, like the rest of the women in Palm Beach, she finds herself making unlikely alliances to survive the off-season.

Dinah is looking for love in all the wrong places. (Credit: Apple TV)

It’s not all poolside cocktails and fun in the sun though. Expect more wild double-dealings, shocking twists and hilarious zingers, particularly from Evelyn.

“Evelyn is one of the best insult givers I’ve ever played,” Allison says. “She insults you and you think it’s a compliment, and not until you’re on your way home do you go, ‘Wait a second?!’”

For Academy Award winner Allison, working with such a stellar ensemble of women, including trailblazing comedy legend Carol Burnett and new addition to the cast, Broadway legend Patti LuPone, was a “dream come true”. But she shares the unbelievable moment of acting opposite a whale in a moving season one scene is also up there.

“What can I say? I’m good with animals,” she laughs.

Allison Janney loves the quick-wit humour of Evelyn (Credit: Apple TV)

Ricky adds that the camaraderie among the cast is something special.

“We were there for each other and that is so important because you put so much emotion and thought and feeling and preparation into this, that to be surrounded by the energy that we were was the cherry on the top,” he says of his co-stars.

The tables have turned on Robert and Nora’s unconventional relationship. She is now his carer after spending most of season one in a coma.

Ricky says the role of Robert has helped him personally. (Credit: Apple TV)

Ricky hopes his performance as Robert, who struggles with the fear of persecution for being a closeted gay man, will help others.

“I know a lot of people will identify,” he says. “Hopefully my performance will be of impact. I did my best.”

The former pop star credits Robert with changing his own life and showing him what’s important.

“You have no idea how many people I have gotten rid of since working with Robert, because Robert has shown me things I want, and things I definitely don’t want in my life,” the Puerto Rican singer says. “A lot of cleaning has been done and I feel very light after working with Robert.”

Palm Royale Season two is available now on Apple TV.

