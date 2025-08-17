Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return for another round of hilarious midlife mayhem in season two of Platonic

Besties Will and Sylvia are still as gloriously dysfunctional as ever in Platonic, the addictive comedy created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, who wrote 2014 movie Bad Neighbours.

Back with 10 new episodes the season picks up not long after season one left off, where Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) rekindled their intense but platonic friendship, with chaotic consequences for their careers, love lives and sanity.

They’re as messy as ever – and Will’s engagement party goes terribly wrong. (Credit: APPLE TV+)

The season opens with Will engaged to a woman Sylvia struggles to connect with. The pair try to ‘act like grown-ups’ and navigate their new, slightly strained dynamic, resulting in pandemonium.

“We’re trying to make a show that is essentially a very light comedy, but it’s also really relatable,” says Bridesmaids star Rose, 45. “It made me reflect on my own friendships and how raising a family affects them. I don’t have anything this dysfunctional in my life, but it’s funny how people come out of the woodwork and say: ‘That reminds me of my friend, or my college roommate!’”

Sylvia is married to lawyer Charlie, played by Luke MacFarlane. (Credit: APPLE TV+)

On set, the Aussie-American acting duo prioritised having fun. “We spent a lot of time just talking sh*t,” says Superbad star Seth, 43. “It was lovely.”

Off-screen, Seth’s having quite a moment. His show, The Studio, just broke records for the most Emmy nominations received by a single-season comedy. But don’t expect him to brag.

“I’ve had a long career that awards have played a very small, if any, part in,” he tells TV WEEK. “To be working this long and then have something like this happen feels new and exciting. I’m psyched for everyone who worked on it.”

The pair are still struggling to ‘act like grown-ups’! (Credit: APPLE TV+)

While their characters’ antics might seem ridiculous, both stars say the show walks a careful line between absurdity and heart.

“I’m in the trenches raising small kids, and the show deals with trying to re-establish your identity,” Rose says. “It’s not heavy-handed, it’s just funny.”

So, will there be a third season?

“They already have ideas,” Seth teases. “Will and Sylvia still have a lot to learn, so there are plenty more misadventures to come!”

