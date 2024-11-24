After weeks of high-pressure challenges and epic creations, the winner of the second season of Dessert Masters has finally been revealed.

Pastry expert John Demetrios has taken out the title in 2024!

John Demetrios has won Dessert Masters 2024. (Credit: Ten)

In the high-stakes finale, it was MasterChef: Back To Win victor Emelia Jackson and dessert store owner Christy Tania who were fighting it out for the title alongside John Demetrios.

The trio were set a complex task by judges Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon, as well as season one contestants Adriano Zumbo, Kirsten Tibballs, and inaugural winner Gareth Whitton.

They were tasked with creating a two-course menu inspired by the colours of Australia: green and gold.

For his green dish, John was inspired by the fig tree that grew in his childhood backyard, creating a fig leaf ice cream with a white chocolate crémeux and lemon myrtle.

His gold dish was inspired by the Victorian Goldrush, and featured a chocolate cake soaked in whiskey syrup with a cocoa nib crunch disc, a caramel chocolate parfait, and a brown butter emulsion.

It’s safe to say the judges were blown away by his dish, scoring Josh an incredibly 38 out of 40 points. Meanwhile, Emelia came second with 36 points, and Christy came third with a score of 30.

Following his momentous victory, John spoke to TV WEEK about his journey on Dessert Masters.

“I’m feeling amazing, you know, getting a lot of love and attention, so it’s great,” he shared.

John added that there were many highlights and memorable moments from his time on the show, sharing that his bond with his fellow contestants was a surprising yet positive part of his experience.

“The bond that we all got is something that will stick with me, something I wasn’t expecting, and is something I really appreciate.”

But that’s not to say he didn’t also feel stress and pressure during his time on the show.

“It’s definitely a different type of problem solving, thinking on your feet and cooking against a clock. I’ve never had to do that before and I didn’t anticipate how different it actually would be,” he shared.

As for what’s next, John is planning on using his $100,00 prize money to open a bakery with his wife!

