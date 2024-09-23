MasterChef Australia fans were treated to a sweet spin-off in 2023 with the creation of Dessert Masters, and along with the show, viewers were also introduced to judge Amaury Guichon.

But who is he outside of the kitchen? Read on for everything you need to know!

Amaury will be returning to host Dessert Masters again in 2024. (Credit: Ten)

Amaury Guichon, also known as ‘The Chocolate Guy’, is a pastry chef and chocolatier who is best known for his elaborate pastry designs and intricate chocolate sculptures.

Born on 15 March 1991, Amaury is currently 33 years old and was born in Cannes, France to a Swiss mother and a French father.

He began his culinary training at just 14 years old when he began studying at the École Hôtelière Savoie Leman.

After completing his training, Amaury worked at a variety of patisseries across France as well as Las Vegas. He then co-founded the Pastry Academy with Belgian chef Michel Ernots, which is also located in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old began posting his dessert creations on social media in 2016, and he went absolutely viral. He now has over 18.7 million subscribers on YouTube, 15.5 million followers on Instagram, and 24 million followers on TikTok.

As if running his own business, having multiple social media pages, and hosting Dessert Masters wasn’t enough, Amaury also wrote his own cookbook! The Art of Flavour was published on 13 December 2018.

He’ll be joining forces with Melissa Leong again this year. (Credit: Ten)

The pastry chef doesn’t sell his delicious creations, as his overarching goal is to provide education.

His sculptures are also not intended to be eaten, and he keeps them on display at the Pastry Academy.

While he may not sell his work, Amaury can actually be hired for special events – but he charges a pretty penny.

According to Celebrity Talent International, the starting range to hire Amaury is between $75,000 and $149,000 US – anyone have some spare change?

He’s referred to as ‘The Chocolate Guy’. (Credit: Getty)

As for his personal life, Amaury Guichon keeps it very private. It’s currently unknown whether he has a wife or partner.