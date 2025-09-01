Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Venice Film Festival 2025: Best looks and red carpet moments

The stars have brought their fashion A-game.
The annual Venice International Film Festival never fails to impress, with the world’s biggest actors stepping out to promote their new movies.

But the star-studded event isn’t just about the films – the red carpet is also home to countless iconic fashion moments.

From Julia Roberts to Cate Blanchett, George Clooney to Jacob Elordi, the stars are certainly bringing their fashion A-game to this year’s event! 

Continue scrolling to see all of the best looks and red carpet moments from the 2025 Venice Film Festival so far…

(Credit: Getty)

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in a bold and unique feathered Maison Margiela gown.

(Credit: Getty)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney wore vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer, with George opting for a classic black tuxedo and Amal wearing a bright fuchsia dress.

(Credit: Getty)

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts stunned in Versace, opting for a black long-sleeved gown with a gorgeous checkered pattern.

(Credit: Getty)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone dazzled in this sparkly Louis Vuitton number.

(Credit: Getty)

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts wore a stunning floral Valentino gown, while her husband Billy Crudup opted for a tuxedo with a white suit jacket.

(Credit: Getty)

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi wore a classic black Bottega Veneta suit paired with a bowtie.

(Credit: Getty)

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson opted for a plunging leather gown by Italian fashion house Trussardi.

(Credit: Getty)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a white and silver Armani Privé dress with feather detailing.

(Credit: Getty)

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried wore a red and white floral dress by Miu Miu, completing the look with a matching red lip.

(Credit: Getty)

Jude Law

Jude Law looked dapper in a tailored white suit.

(Credit: Getty)

Laura Dern

Laura Dern added a pop of green to the red carpet with her beaded Armani Privé gown.

(Credit: Getty)

Greta Lee

Greta Lee stunned in this white Dior set.

(Credit: Getty)

Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson wore a dramatic black Schiaparelli gown with tulle and feathers.

(Credit: Getty)

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett stunned in archival Armani Privé, a dress she previously wore in 2022!

(Credit: Getty)

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts nailed the casual chic look in Versace.

(Credit: Getty)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone looked gorgeous in Louis Vuitton.

