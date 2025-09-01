Venice Film Festival 2025: Best looks and red carpet moments

The annual Venice International Film Festival never fails to impress, with the world’s biggest actors stepping out to promote their new movies.

But the star-studded event isn’t just about the films – the red carpet is also home to countless iconic fashion moments.

From Julia Roberts to Cate Blanchett, George Clooney to Jacob Elordi, the stars are certainly bringing their fashion A-game to this year’s event!

Continue scrolling to see all of the best looks and red carpet moments from the 2025 Venice Film Festival so far…

