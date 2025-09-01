Venice Film Festival 2025: Best looks and red carpet moments

The annual Venice International Film Festival never fails to impress, with the world’s biggest actors stepping out to promote their new movies.
But the star-studded event isn’t just about the films – the red carpet is also home to countless iconic fashion moments.
From Julia Roberts to Cate Blanchett, George Clooney to Jacob Elordi, the stars are certainly bringing their fashion A-game to this year’s event!
Continue scrolling to see all of the best looks and red carpet moments from the 2025 Venice Film Festival so far…
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett in a bold and unique feathered Maison Margiela gown.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
George and Amal Clooney wore vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer, with George opting for a classic black tuxedo and Amal wearing a bright fuchsia dress.
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts stunned in Versace, opting for a black long-sleeved gown with a gorgeous checkered pattern.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone dazzled in this sparkly Louis Vuitton number.
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts wore a stunning floral Valentino gown, while her husband Billy Crudup opted for a tuxedo with a white suit jacket.
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi wore a classic black Bottega Veneta suit paired with a bowtie.
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson opted for a plunging leather gown by Italian fashion house Trussardi.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a white and silver Armani Privé dress with feather detailing.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried wore a red and white floral dress by Miu Miu, completing the look with a matching red lip.
Jude Law
Jude Law looked dapper in a tailored white suit.
Laura Dern
Laura Dern added a pop of green to the red carpet with her beaded Armani Privé gown.
Greta Lee
Greta Lee stunned in this white Dior set.
Eve Hewson
Eve Hewson wore a dramatic black Schiaparelli gown with tulle and feathers.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett stunned in archival Armani Privé, a dress she previously wore in 2022!
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts nailed the casual chic look in Versace.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone looked gorgeous in Louis Vuitton.