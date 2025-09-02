Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Nepo babies Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman make their relationship red carpet official

Things are getting serious for Cindy Crawford’s daughter and Bill Pullman’s son!
Two of the industry’s biggest rising stars, Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman, have taken their relationship to the next level, hard-launching their romance at the 2025 Venice Film Festival!

Kaia, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, and Lewis, the son of actor Bill Pullman, put on a loved-up display at the high profile event.

So, how exactly did these nepo babies meet? We’re taking a look back at their relationship timeline…

DECEMBER 2024: KAIA GERBER AND LEWIS PULLMAN SPARK ROMANCE RUMOURS

The couple first sparked romance rumours in December 2024 following Kaia’s split from fellow actor Austin Butler.

JANUARY 2025: KAIA AND LEWIS ARE SEEN IN PUBLIC TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME

In January 2025, the model and the Top Gun: Maverick actor were spotted together for the first time at Lewis’ birthday dinner alongside his famous dad, Bill.

JUNE 2025: KAIA AND LEWIS KISS AT TYLER CHILDERS’ CONCERT

Their romance was confirmed in June after they were photographed kissing at a Tyler Childers concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Their public displays of affection continued a few days later when they were seen cosying up to one another on a date night in Los Angeles.

SEPTEMBER 2025: KAIA GERBER AND LEWIS PULLMAN MAKE THEIR RED CARPET DEBUT

Kaia and Lewis broke the internet on 1 September 2025 when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival.

They hard-launched their relationship with some loved-up PDA, with the pair holding hands, kissing, and Lewis sweetly placing a kiss on Kaia’s shoulder.

At the event, Kaia and Lewis attended the premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee, in which Lewis plays Wiliam Lee. The film received a 15-minute standing ovation.

The couple scrubbed up nicely for the festival, wearing matching chic black outfits.

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, upcoming movies, and news about both the British and international royal families.

