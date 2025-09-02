Nepo babies Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman make their relationship red carpet official

Two of the industry’s biggest rising stars, Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman, have taken their relationship to the next level, hard-launching their romance at the 2025 Venice Film Festival!

Kaia, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, and Lewis, the son of actor Bill Pullman, put on a loved-up display at the high profile event.

So, how exactly did these nepo babies meet? We’re taking a look back at their relationship timeline…

(Credit: Getty)

DECEMBER 2024: KAIA GERBER AND LEWIS PULLMAN SPARK ROMANCE RUMOURS

The couple first sparked romance rumours in December 2024 following Kaia’s split from fellow actor Austin Butler.

JANUARY 2025: KAIA AND LEWIS ARE SEEN IN PUBLIC TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME

In January 2025, the model and the Top Gun: Maverick actor were spotted together for the first time at Lewis’ birthday dinner alongside his famous dad, Bill.

JUNE 2025: KAIA AND LEWIS KISS AT TYLER CHILDERS’ CONCERT

Their romance was confirmed in June after they were photographed kissing at a Tyler Childers concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Their public displays of affection continued a few days later when they were seen cosying up to one another on a date night in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty)

SEPTEMBER 2025: KAIA GERBER AND LEWIS PULLMAN MAKE THEIR RED CARPET DEBUT

Kaia and Lewis broke the internet on 1 September 2025 when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival.

They hard-launched their relationship with some loved-up PDA, with the pair holding hands, kissing, and Lewis sweetly placing a kiss on Kaia’s shoulder.

At the event, Kaia and Lewis attended the premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee, in which Lewis plays Wiliam Lee. The film received a 15-minute standing ovation.

The couple scrubbed up nicely for the festival, wearing matching chic black outfits.

(Credit: Getty)

