Liam Hemsworth is engaged! His partner Gabriella Brooks flashes sparkling new ring

Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth has secretly proposed to his long-term partner Gabriella Brooks, with the model showing off a stunning engagement ring!

Celebrating the special occasion in style, the couple were joined by Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Rita Ora along with her husband Taika Waititi on a boat in Ibiza, Spain.

Gabriella was spotted wearing a massive engagement ring. (Credit: Backgrid)

The A-list group enjoyed lunch at celebrity hotspot Casa Jondal to celebrate Chris Hemsworth’s 42nd birthday, but it was Gabriella who stole the show with her sparkling new accessory.

Following the lunch, the group took their festivities to the water where they spent the afternoon aboard a luxury yacht and enjoyed the Spanish sunshine, and Gabriella’s eye-catching engagement ring continued to steal the spotlight.

Gabriella proudly showed off her new rock while Taika Waititi seemingly congratulated the couple. (Credit: Backgrid)

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been linked since December 2019, and their romance has remained relatively private over the years.

However, inside sources have shared how “good” Gabriella has been for Liam, with a source telling E! she “brings out the best” in him.

“His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley [Cyrus],” the insider told the publication in January 2021. “They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.”

The source added, “The family very much approves and likes having her around. They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him.”

(Credit: Getty)

