If you ask us, choosing your bridal lingerie is just as important as choosing your wedding dress.
Not only can it make you feel confident and comfortable throughout your big day, but the right lingerie can also enhance the fit of your wedding dress.
Therefore, it’s all about looking for a bra that can blend functionality with a touch of luxury.
“Look for pieces that provide both support and beauty – think delicate lace, silk, or satin fabrics,” Tracey Hennah, general manager of marketing and digital at Bendon Lingerie, tells Now To Love.
“Seamless designs are perfect for avoiding any unwanted lines, and adjustable elements are great for accommodating last-minute dress tweaks.”
To help you find bridal lingerie that will make you feel just as special as your dress does, we’ve curated an edit of some of the best bras in Australia.
The best bridal lingerie bras in Australia
01
Sculptress Strapless Bra
$89.95 at Bendon Lingerie
Combining comfort, support, and a flawless silhouette – everything a bride needs to feel confident and radiant on her special day – this bra has fully adjustable and detachable straps for that perfect fit.
Sizes: 10/32 – 18/40
Colour: latte
Key features:
- Firm and supportive padded cup
- Silky outer fabric on the cups
- Fully adjustable and detachable straps
Also available at:
- $89.95 from Myer
- $89.95 from David Jones
02
Daphne Balconette Bra
$149.95 at KissKill
Designed with beautiful, bespoke embroidered tulle, luxe satin accents, and corset back, this bra will perfectly frame and fit you when it comes to saying I Do.
Sizes: 8C/10B/12A – 14H/16G/18F
Key features:
- Underwired balconette cup
- Non-padded cups, triple-panelled construction for a natural push-up effect
- Interchangeable, detachable, and adjustable shoulder straps
03
Vamp Disco Forever Push Up Bra
$99.99 at Bras N Things
This delicate number is utter romance with its stunning floral lace detail on the cups and diamantes decorated all over. Perfect for the wedding night.
Sizes: 10A – 16DD
Colour: ivory
Key features:
- Push up shape with longline underbust design
- Overlapping satin binds at underbust
- Diamante hardware links at shoulder straps
04
Sofia Set
$105 at Kat the Label
Get a matching set with this stunning pair featuring sheer embroidered tulle cups and satin bow details for that extra touch on your special day.
Sizes: XS – 2X
Colours: white, navy and cornflower
Key features:
- Satin bow details
- Adjustable straps
- 3 setting hook and eye clasp
05
Body Seamfree Contour Bra
$59.95 at Bendon Lingerie
Promising a line-free and smooth look under your dress, this bra is here to give you a comfortable fit all day.
Sizes: 10/32 – 18/40
Colours: latte, black, medieval blue and oxblood red
Key features:
- Lightweight foam and underwire
- Scalloped neckline and jacquard straps with satin bows
- Straps can be crossed
Also available at:
- $59.95 from Myer
- $59.95 from David Jones
06
Sealsea Womens Low Back Bra
$46.71 at Amazon
“This bra was way better than I ever imagined. I purchased to wear under my wedding dress… I felt very supported in it,” said a five-star reviewer.
Sizes: 32A – 38D
Colours: black, nude and white
Key features:
- Multiway convertible straps and clear straps
- U-shaped deep plunge bra design
- Low back single buckle adjustable design
What type of bra is best to wear under a wedding dress?
“Choosing the perfect bra for your wedding dress is all about understanding the style and fit of your gown,” says Tracey.
“For strapless or off-the-shoulder dresses, a structured strapless bra is your best friend, offering both support and a smooth, invisible look. If you’re going for a backless gown, backless bras or adhesive cups provide discreet support.”
For dresses with intricate lace or embellishments, a seamless bra is key to avoid any lines, like the Bendon Body Seamfree Contour Bra.
What is the best bra alternative for a bride?
“For brides looking to step away from traditional bras, adhesive bras or cups are a fantastic alternative, especially for those show-stopping backless or plunging dresses,” Tracey adds.
“These options provide the support you need without any visible straps. Another excellent choice is a bodysuit or corset, offering structured support while enhancing your natural shape.”
Which bra is best for a bride?
“The best bra for a bride is one that suits her dress and provides ultimate comfort for the day and evening. A multiway bra is incredibly versatile, allowing you to adjust the straps to suit different styles – strapless, halter, or one-shoulder.”
