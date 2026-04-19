Urzila Carlson’s surprise confession about self-titled sketch comedy show

You’ve seen comedian Urzila Carlson on Have You Been Paying Attention? and as a panellist on The Masked Singer, now she has her own sketch comedy series, naturally called Urzila.

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The South African-born New Zealand comedian’s cheeky debut series sees Urzila playing characters in a range of sketches, many of which are drawn from jokes in her stand-up shows.

Urzila’s cheeky series may shock some viewers. (Credit: ABC)

But Urzila has something to confess about herself which readers might find confronting. And, shockingly, there may well be a part of all of us that’s like this.

Yep, Urzila can, she admits, be a bit of a Karen. You know, someone who feels the need to aggressively demanding middle-aged woman. And she’s not alone.

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@urzilacarlson Melbourne don’t dilly dally I’m here now come and see me! Catch Fatty On a Yacht at The Palais Theatre during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, until April 19. ♬ original sound – Urzila Carlson

“I think there’s a Karen that lives in all of us,” the 50-year-old comedian says. “If you think there’s no Karen inside you, then you’ve not experienced bad customer service where you go, ‘I do want to talk to the manager.’”

What’s Urzila about?

Urzila is handy on the tools. (Credit: ABC)

One of the sketches sees Urzila playing a character who is diagnosed with early on-set Karen. The doctor in the sketch is played by the versatile Sam Pang.

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“When Sam came on to the show he said to me, ‘What is this? You’re just having a little reunion with all your friends,” Urzila tells TV WEEK.

Sam Pang plays a doctor in comedy series, Urzila. (Credit: ABC)

“I go, ‘Of course I am. If your name is on the door and you get to choose, you’re just going to invite your friends that are really funny. I’d be a fool not to.”

Who else is in Urzila?

Sam’s not the only familiar face. Keep an eye out for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-host Julia Morris, Nazeem Hussain and Have You Been Paying Attention? ringmaster Tom Gleisner.

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The wild sketches are often drawn from Urzila’s life. For example, there is a sketch based around a ‘Hire-a Lez’ handywoman service that is somewhat based on Urzila’s skills.

Urzila and Julia Morris in a sketch from Urzila. (Credit: ABC)

“I am very handy!” she says. “I want to do a YouTube show, not even for comedy. Someone says, ‘Part of my fence fell down and we’re waiting for a builder.’

“I’m like, ‘Let’s go outside. I want to fix it for you right now.’”

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How can I watch Urzila?

Urzila launches Wednesday, April 29, 9.25pm on ABC and ABC iview.

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