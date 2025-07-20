Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Entertainment TV

Melissa Leong and Nazeem Hussain’s road trip: ‘We got over some fears’

In Great Australian Road Trips, Mel takes comedian Naz on an unforgettable drive into the heart of Australia.
Melissa Leong sits next to Nazeem Hussain, her arm on his shoulder, on a rock, with a view of central Australia behind them.
Mel and Naz are on a road trip.
SBS

A love letter to our vast and majestic country, Great Australian Road Trips follows the road less travelled, shining a spotlight on some true hidden-gem spots.

Over six episodes, two driving duos – food critic Melissa Leong and comedian Nazeem Hussain, and actor and producer Claudia Karvan and actor and comedian Steph Tisdell – embark on unique adventures.

Nazeem Hussain stands on top of a car, pointing, while Claudia Karvan, Steph Tisdell and Melissa Leong stand next to the car.
Claudia and Steph, and Mel and Naz, are taking Australia road tripping with them. (Credit: SBS)

Our journey begins in the Outback, as Mel and Naz travel 493km from Alice Springs to Kings Canyon along the Red Centre Way.

One of Mel’s favourite drives, she was thrilled to help reshape her long-time friend’s not-so-positive memories of the region, which were tainted by a childhood scout trip!

“I love Naz, he’s one of the best storytellers I know,” the former MasterChef Australia judge, 43, tells TV WEEK. “We saw and experienced many complex layers of the Red Centre. I think that’s really important when you travel – it’s not just about the shiny, happy things; it’s about really understanding and respecting the places you’re in.”

Melissa Leong and Nazeem Hussain, both wearing walking gear, pose in central Australia, Melissa smiling and Nazeem looking into the distance.
Mel and Naz at Kings Canyon. (Credit: SBS)

First up, the pair swap their wheels for camels, enjoying a trek and a history lesson.

“We got over some fears, for now,” Mel says with a laugh. “I think Naz loves camels now.”

Back on the road, they meet up with Mel’s friend Rayleen Brown – a bush food expert – in Standley Chasm (Angkerle Atwatye). It’s an educational and emotional visit that leaves a lasting impression on Mel.

“From the very first time I landed in Alice Springs, I just felt this overwhelming sense of emotion and energy, and my eyes started welling up,” Mel recalls. “There really is something to be said for the songlines that thread their way through the Australian continent.”

Mel and Naz pose at Standley Chasm, with Aunty Colleen Mack and Rayleen Brown. Naz is taking a selfie of the group.
With Aunty Colleen Mack and Rayleen at Standley Chasm. (Credit: SBS)

From an Indigenous music festival in a natural amphitheatre to a detour to heritage-listed Hermannsburg (Ntaria) and driving 135km on a stretch of unsealed red-dirt road known as the Mereenie Loop, flanked by wild brumbies, the journey to Kings Canyon (Watarrka) is full of highlights.

“The privilege of driving on the Mereenie Loop should never be underestimated,” Mel states. “Wild horses, wild camels, the most beautiful, devastatingly sweeping landscapes all around you. You don’t need to travel to the other side of the world to see that – it’s right here.”

Helen Vnuk

