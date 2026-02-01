FIRST LOOK! The cast of The Artful Dodger spill on season two: ‘It’s got an edge’

There is no gentle easing into the opening scene of The Artful Dodger. With a quickening pulse, season two begins at a literal run as a desperate Lady Belle Fox tears through town.

Advertisement

The high-society lady is unkempt and unruly as she dodges through a crowded market square, pleading to save the man she loves. Dr Jack Dawson (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) has a date with the noose after being found guilty of a crime he didn’t commit.

It’s fast, frantic and a sure-fire way to grab our attention in the first few minutes.

Behind the scenes of The Artful Dodger…

In an exclusive interview with TV WEEK, actress Maia Mitchell, 32, who plays Lady Belle, confirms the action was equally thrilling on set, despite filming taking place in the heat of Australia’s summer.

“It’s very unglamourous,” Maia laughs of the weather. “Belle wears a lot of layers – coats and dresses – so I was incredibly sweaty. In that scene she is sprinting for a long time and you can’t see her feet beneath her long dresses, so we had to have stunt people on set because it can be quite dangerous.

Advertisement

Lady Belle is a different woman this season. (Disney+/Joel Pratley)

“The stakes only get higher, so there’s a lot of me trying to keep up and not die!”

In contrast to the 1850s setting, the music is delightfully modern and showcases local talent. From Sarah Blasko to Powderfinger, the soundtrack enhances the drama while giving viewers (like this writer) an instant “Oh!” reaction as they recognise each tune.

“There’s a gritty, Aussie edge to it, which I love,” Maia says. “It has its own original tone.”

Advertisement

The Artful Dodger S2 trailer is action-packed. (Credit: Disney+)

What is The Artful Dodger S2 about?

In season two, Belle’s determination to be her own woman and a Doctor of Medicine puts at war with her mother, played by Wentworth star Susie Porter.

“You’re meeting a less perky, plucky Belle – she’s had to grow up and become a woman, fighting for her autonomy and laying boundaries with Jack and their relationship.” Maia adds, she is trying to make him “see the value of his own life.”

For his part, Jack remains constantly in peril as he navigates the unpredictable nature of Fagin (David Thewlis, Harry Potter).

Advertisement

Jack is dodging criminals and capture. (Credit: Disney+/Joel Pratley)

“It’s a weird kind of love, because Fagin has been using Dodger ever since he was a little boy,” Thomas, 35, explains. “But they depend on one another. They’re at each other’s throats, but they speak a language that no one else does. They work off each other’s energy.”

Whether it’s a means to an end, the pair will be forced to undertake some deathly encounters to prove Jack’s innocence and, for Fagin, make a profit along the way.

“I love working with David and have done since the very beginning of the show,” Thomas says. “Actors are always very self-critical, and you always think you’re doing something wrong. But, when I’m doing scenes with David, I don’t really ever feel that; it just flows.”

Advertisement

Fagin plays it fast and loose with his plans. (Credit: Disney+/Joel Pratley)

David, 62, echoes the sentiment, adding: “What works in the show so nicely is the blend of heartbreaking love stories, serious, high-stakes criminal and medical drama, and then just absolute bonkers nuttiness.”

Who is joining the cast of The Artful Dodger?

Criminal underworld is one thing, but a man who doggedly upholds the law is another. Luke Bracey joins the cast as Inspector Boxer, describing him as “somewhat the antagonist of the show – but he’s not a bad guy.”

His pursuit of justice places him as a counterpoint to Jack, as do his feelings for Belle. Tim Minchin, Damien Garvey and Damon Herriman also star in the series.

Advertisement

Inspector Boxer doesn’t suffer fools. (Credit: Disney+/Joel Pratley)

“I think that’s one of the interesting things [writer and producer] James McNamara has created,” Luke, 36, says. In almost any other show, Boxer would be the hero character, the one you’re rooting for.”

He could be right, but for fans of this twisty drama, there’s no greater cause to cheer for than the mouse in a cat-and-mouse story.

Oh yes, The Artful Dodger is back alright and with it is a sense of urgency that doesn’t let up until the end. Check your heart rate and get a doctor’s note because it looks like everyone’s favourite surgeon is being hunted.

Advertisement

The Artful Dodger S2 is available February 10 on Disney+.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.