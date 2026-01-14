Everything you need to know before watching Tell Me Lies season 3

The most toxic relationship on TV is back for another season.

Season three of Tell Me Lies premiered on Disney+ in Australia this week, and you can watch the first three episodes right now.

The romantic drama series follows a group of college students in the late 00s, and the older versions of the characters in 2015, when they’re in their mid to late twenties.

For everything you need to know before you watch season three, including a season two recap and all the cast details, read on!

Who is returning to Tell Me Lies season 3?

All of the main characters are returning for the third season of Tell Me Lies including Grace Van Patten as Lucy, Jackson White as Stephen, Spencer House as Wrigley, Catherine Missal as Bree, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan and Alicia Crowder as Diana.

Season 2’s Oliver (Tom Ellis) and Lydia (Natalee Linez) will also be returning.

All the main cast are returning for season 3. Credit: Disney+

Joining the cast in season 3 are Iris Apatow as Amanda, a college freshman with secrets, and Costa D’Angelo as Alex, a psychology student and part time drug dealer who grew up with Bree.

What happened in Tell Me Lies season 2?

Just like season 1, season 2 of Tell Me Lies was packed with plot twists, saucy secrets and cliffhangers.

At the end of season 2, Wrigley’s younger brother Drew dies from an accidental overdose, after splitting the pain killers Wrigley gave him and combining them with alcohol.

Stephen then takes blame for the anonymous letter that was sent to the Dean is season 1, informing him of Drew’s involvement in Macy’s fatal accident, and Wrigley forgives him.

Lucy is drawn back into Stephen’s orbit, while Diana pulls off a plan to ditch him for good.

Bree realises that her affair with the professor is not what she thought it was and is left heartbroken as a result.

In the 2015 timeline, Bree receives an audio message from Stephen informing her that it was Lucy that Evan cheated on Bree with when they were in college, just as she’s about to walk down the aisle to marry Evan.

The season ends on a cliffhanger, with Bree and Lucy coming face-to-face in the 2015 timeline.

What is Tell Me Lies season 3 about?

More secrets and lies will be revealed in season 3. Credit: Disney+.

While we don’t know much about what’s going to happen in season 3 of Tell Me Lies, we do know that it will follow Lucy and Stephen’s rekindled romance as they head back into Spring semester at Baird College.

And we’re sure to see some kind of confrontation between Bree and Lucy at the 2015 wedding.

“While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy with which she wants nothing to do,” reads the show’s official synopsis.

“Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviours. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

Is there a trailer for Tell Me Lies season 3?

Yes, there is!

You can check it out below.

Where can I watch Tell Me Lies season 3 in Australia?

You can watch all three seasons of the Hulu show Tell Me Lies on Disney+ in Australia.

When can I watch season of Tell Me Lies in Australia?

The first three episodes are streaming now, with new episodes dropping weekly from Tuesday, January 21. The Tell Me Lies season 3 finale will premiere on Disney+ on February 24.

