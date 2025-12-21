Crime, Romance and Laughs: The Best British TV Shows Right Now

While we love an Australian summer, some days are just far too hot to be outside. And what better way to counteract the heat than transporting yourself to the cool, often gloomy, surrounds of England from the comfort of your loungeroom!

From catching crims and crooked cops to sweeping romance and rowdy laughs, TV WEEK has drilled down the best British dramas and comedies that are worthy of a summer watch.

Plus, we preview what’s to come in 2026!

TV WEEK’s Best British dramas of 2025

Vera

Marcus (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Vera (Brenda Blethyn) and Bethany as the crime-solving sleuths. (Credit: BritBox)

There’s a reason Vera is one of the most beloved British crime dramas of all time and that’s largely due to Brenda Blethyn’s unforgettable turn as scruffy, sharp-eyed detective DCI Vera Stanhope, whose brilliance hides beneath a battered bucket hat and brusque manner.

Brenda told 7News Spotlight that she was drawn to the role of Vera because “she’s not glamourous, she’s not just stepped off a catwalk, she’s not dependent on lipstick or any partner and she holds a responsible position. She’s good at it. She’s very ordinary.”

But it’s that ordinariness – sometimes cantankerous, empathetic and always deeply loyal – that resonates so strongly with fans of the show.

Based on Ann Cleeves’ novels, the series follows Vera and her team – including long-time partners DS Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty) and DS Joe Ashworth (David Leon) before him – as they crack complex murders across the windswept moors and rugged coastline of the UK’s Northumberland.

Each season plays out like its own miniseries with feature-length episodes digging into tightly woven mysteries involving buried secrets, family tensions and simmering rivalries. With atmospheric cinematography and clever, slow-burn storytelling, Vera is addictive viewing.

Vera S1-13 available now on BritBox.

Midsomer Murders

DCI Barnaby is no stranger to a murder case in Midsomer. (Credit: ABC)

Few crime dramas have shown the staying power of Midsomer Murders, a show where postcard-perfect villages host truly outrageous killings. Since season 17 Neil Dudgeon has played DCI John Barnaby, as he navigates Midsomer’s eccentric locals, secret societies, arts festivals, book clubs, vineyards and family rivalries that inevitably turn deadly.

In the face of sometimes bizarre cases, Barnaby is calm and clever, anchoring the chaos with help from DS Charlie Nelson (Gwilym Lee) and then DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix), plus the forensic pathologists who always seem to arrive just in time to discover another baffling twist.

Neil says the big appeal, though, is that each storyline keeps you guessing. “It’s a thing that people like to watch as a family, to try to figure out who’s done it. I think that’s part of the pleasure,” he told PBS SoCal, adding that the British countryside is also a drawcard.

“The pubs, the village greens, the churches, the beautiful houses – all those things,” he told PBS SoCal.

In a cosy country world where the humour is dry, the mysteries many, and the bodies pile up in places that are far too lovely for homicide, each episode is its own mini-movie – a gorgeous combination of comfort viewing and quirky criminal mayhem.

Midsomer Murders S17-24 is available now on ABC IVIEW

Hijack

Idris Elba plays a negotiator in this thrilling series. (Credit: Apple TV)

Hijack first burst onto screens in 2023 as a high-stakes airborne thriller starring Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator forced to use every ounce of cunning to defuse a hijacking on a flight from Dubai to London.

The first series – a real-time drama unfolding over seven hours – had us on the edge of our seats as the tension escalated in a claustrophobic setting, conspiracies deepened and every decision meant life or death.

It also nabbed Idris an Emmy nomination for his enthralling performance as Sam. Calm, intelligent and morally complex, Sam negotiates not just with hijackers (led by Neil Maskell), but also reckons with his own morally ambiguous past.

And those with a taste for sharp thrills won’t have to wait long for the second season, set to drop on January 14. The next Hijack, set on a Berlin underground train, promises more drama under pressure and new additions to the ensemble, including heavyweight British star Toby Jones.

Hijack S1 is available on Apple TV now. S2 is available January 14, 2025.

The Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, Camila Morrone as Roxana and Diego Calva as Teddy in season two of The Night Manager. (Credit: Prime Video)

We’ve waited nine years for the next instalment to come along. And as a special treat, two new sequels began filming this year.

The Night Manager proved to be a multi-award-winning drama, based on the 1993 novel by John le Carré.

Tom Hiddleston starred as Jonathan Pine, a former British solider turned night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo, who is recruited by British Intelligence Officer, Angela Burr (Olivia Colman), to infiltrate the inner circle of ruthless and powerful arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

Slick and glossy, with a top cast – including Tom Hollander as Roper’s right-hand man Corky – the drama ended in explosive fashion after Roper finally realised that Pine was an informer and Pine blew up his fleet of trucks carrying arms.

If you haven’t watched any of it or you did but could do with a reminder, the first series is available to watch now before Season 2 drops in January.

The story picks up with Pine now living a quieter life as a low-level MI6 officer running a surveillance unit in London. But a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action that leads to a violent encounter with a dangerous new player – Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

Olivia Coleman reprises her role but Tom Hollander’s character was killed by Pine. Might Hugh Laurie make a surprise return?

“The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on,” says Tom. “I can’t wait to tell the next chapter of our story.”

The Night Manager S1 is available now on Prime Video. S2 is available January 11, 2026

Outlander

Claire and Jamie’s time-travelling love story has captivated the world. (Credit: Foxtel)



The end is nigh for Outlander so if you haven’t watched any of it so far you can indulge in some time travelling of your own, like lead character Claire Randall, and catch up on all previous seasons before the very last one arrives in March.

In the final chapter, a heart-wrenching journey lies ahead for Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) enduring love story.

Back home in Fraser’s Ridge, after Jamie’s military involvement in the American Revolution, they find the place much changed while they have been away. It is flourishing with new arrivals but intruders and family secrets threaten to tear the couple apart from the inside.

“It’s hard to believe this incredible journey has come to an end but I’m so proud to have been a part of something so special,” says Caitríona.

Sam adds: “This journey was a huge part of my life. I’m thankful to everyone that was involved in creating the love story that spanned decades.”

Outlander S1-7 available is now on Foxtel. S8 available March 6, 2026

Call The Midwife

Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusak), Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) and Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey) in Call The Midwife. (Credit: BBC)

There have been a lot of babies delivered over the years in Call the Midwife and we’ve ridden quite a rollercoaster of joy, sadness, hope and despair. But every episode leaves us, ultimately, comforted by the warmth and humanity of these characters who are devoted to helping others.

Based on the memoirs of real-life midwife Jennifer Worth and written by Heidi Thomas, the first episode about the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House in London’s Poplar area was set in 1957. Since then, Heidi has created many new stories that take us through the following decades in London’s East End and every one of them can be watched now before the new season lands.

“Heidi always finds some extraordinary way of seeing how issues tackled in the story relate to the modern day,” says Jenny Agutter, who has played Sister Julienne since the first episode in 2012.

“Every year I wait for the scripts to come in, wondering if they will be as good as before, but always there’s this wonderful revelation. They are full of complexity and the human spirit and that makes them an absolute joy to read and to perform.”

As Nonnatus House opened its doors for its 14th season we saw sweeping changes at the dawn of a new decade – the 1970s. The nuns experienced everything from the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games to Engelbert Humperdinck, and love was in the air for two midwives. Season 15 will find them in 1971 – a time of women’s liberation and the burning of bras!

Call The Midwife S1–14 is available now on ABC IVIEW. S15 is available in January on BritBox, DRAMA

Bridgerton

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict in Season four of Bridgerton (Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Lavish Regency romance Bridgerton has become a global obsession, blending sex, scandals and amazing hairstyles with a vibrant, modern sensibility.

Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, each season follows one of the eight Bridgerton siblings, navigating London’s marriage market under the ever-watchful eye of gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

From the smouldering chemistry of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke (Regé-Jean Page) in season one, to Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) consummating their long-awaited slow burn in season three, we’ve eagerly devoured the sumptuous costumes, orchestral pop covers and addictive twists.

With season four about to land, the next love story is that of bohemian brother Benedict (Luke Thompson), who meets a mysterious lady in silver (Australia’s Yerin Ha) at a ball.

Will eldest brother Anthony return now that Wicked star Jonathan Bailey is in such hot demand? Jonathan told The Hollywood Reporter he wants to do all eight planned seasons: “There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it.”

One thing is certain: Anthony’s secrets make for irresistible viewing.

Bridgerton S1-3 is available on Netflix. S4 is available January 29, 2026, on Netflix.

Slow Horses

Gary Oldman is at his best as outcast agent Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses. (Credit: Apple TV)

One of Britain’s most entertaining spy dramas follows the misfits of Slough House (MI5’s dumping ground for failing agents) led by the foul-mouthed Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman).

“It’s fun to come in and sling insults at people,” Gary told The Independent of playing the dishevelled character. “Lamb doesn’t have social norms in that way, does he? He doesn’t follow the rules.”

Adapted from Mick Herron’s acclaimed series of Slough House novels, each season of Slow Horses blends political intrigue, dark humour and twisty espionage as the sidelined ‘horses’ use their unorthodox methods to succeed where the MI5 ‘dogs’ fail.

The fun is evident in the acerbic one-liners, delivered in what the Oscar-winner admits is the closest he’s come to using his own accent in a role.

With Emmy-winning writing and stand-out performances from Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Saskia Reeves, the series quickly developed a huge following and secured two further seasons before the fifth had even aired.

Season six is on the way in 2026, with season seven to follow, promising deeper conspiracies and even higher personal stakes for the long-suffering team.

Expect more fast action, razor-sharp wit and Lamb barbs delivered with Gary Oldman’s Shakespearean precision.

Slow Horses S1-5 is available now on Apple TV. S6 to come in 2026.

The Office

Ricky Gervais led the team as inept company boss, David Brent in The Office. (Credit: BBC/Stan)



Ricky Gervais’ The Office remains the gold-standard of cringe comedy and one of Britain’s most influential TV exports.

Filmed as a mockumentary, it chronicles life at the painfully ordinary Wernham Hogg Paper Company, led by delusional manager David Brent (Gervais), whose desperation to be loved is excruciating and hilarious.

With unforgettable turns from fan favourites Martin Freeman and Mackenzie Crook, the show skewers workplace politics and friendships with brutal accuracy.

Ricky believes the power of The Office and its enduring popularity lies in that comedy of recognition.

“I think the more realistic you make it, the more it resonates. There are millions of David Brents in this world,” he says.

Despite the worldwide spin-offs (including the Steve Carell-led version in the US), only two seasons and a Christmas special were ever produced, cementing the cult status of The Office and ensuring it never overstayed its welcome.

The Office is available now on Stan.

Poldark

Demelza and Ross, a romance for the ages. (Credit: ABC)

Set against the rugged Cornish coastline, Poldark captured hearts the moment a shirtless Aidan Turner first wielded his scythe in the fields.

Across five seasons Aidan starred as Ross Poldark, a soldier who returns from the American War of Independence to find his estate in ruins, his sweetheart Elizabeth (Heida Reed) engaged to his cousin and the society he once knew reshaped by class struggle.

The series blends romance, political intrigue and breathtaking landscapes with the fiery partnership between Ross and spirited Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson). But it’s the love triangle of Demelza, Ross and Elizabeth that has been the real hook through Poldark’s run.

Although the story wrapped in 2019, fans remain devoted to its romance and heroic idealism – and to Aidan Turner in a career-starting lead role.

Poldark S1-5 is available now on ABC IVIEW.

The Real Housewives of London

Reality royalty: The franchise heads to the British capital. (Credit: Hayu)

London has long been associated with royalty, and the glamorous city now boasts six newly appointed ‘Queens’ – Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger. Now, better known as The Real Housewives of London.

The series follows the elite women – so bossy and dripping with jewels that you’d swear they had their own monarchies. As they host lavish events, launch businesses and guard their inner circles as fiercely as their Birkin handbags.

Even The Guardian gave this debut season a rare four-star review for a reality show, proving there’s real substance beneath the sparkle. Long live these brilliantly dramatic queens!

The Real Housewives of London is available now on Hayu.

Absolutely Fabulous

Julia, Jennifer and Joanna ham it up in Ab Fab. (Credit: BBC)

Ground-breaking sitcom Absolutely Fabulous follows two grotesque best friends – London PR exec Edina ‘Eddie’ Monsoon (Jennifer Saunders), whose fridge contains nothing but champagne, and ageing ex-model Patsy Stone (Joanna Lumley).

The hard-drinking, drug abusing, trend-chasing pair pursue youth and every vacuous fashion fad under the disapproving eye of Eddie’s sensible daughter, Saffy (Julia Sawalha). Grab the Veuve and indulge in wildly inappropriate comedy from two of TV’s most stylishly flawed women.

Absolutely Fabulous S1-5 is available now on BritBox

The Celebrity Traitors UK

Stephen fry showed his deceptive side in the first celebrity season. (Credit: 10)

In a Scottish castle surrounded by mist celebrities from across the UK gather to play the ultimate social-deduction mind game for a £100,000 charity prize pot.

Each star of The Celebrity Traitors UK is secretly cast as either a ‘Traitor’ or a ‘Faithful’, and that’s when the paranoia begins. By night, Traitors ‘murder’ unsuspecting Faithfuls. By day, Faithfuls point fingers and attempt to banish Traitors at dramatic roundtables. Suspicion spreads faster than the fog, and no single player is safe.

Big names such as Alan Carr, Stephen Fry, Tom Daley and Celia Imrie step into the firing line – and not everyone leaves unscathed.

The Celebrity Traitors UK S1 is available now on 10 play.

