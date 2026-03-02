The signs proving Australian Survivor could be on the brink of being axed

It was supposed to signal a bold new chapter for Australian Survivor on Network 10.

Instead, Redemption has stumbled out of the gate – with falling ratings, fan backlash and lingering loyalty to dumped host Jonathan LaPaglia.

After a decade fronting the franchise, the sudden exit of Jonathan – affectionately known as JLP – last year sparked outrage. Many viewers vowed to boycott the show, and a Yahoo! Lifestyle poll of 1,600 readers found 51 per cent didn’t think new host David Genat was the right choice.

RATINGS REALITY CHECK

The premiere pulled 907,000 viewers – just 16th for the night – airing opposite juggernaut Married at First Sight on Nine Network, which dominated with 3.192 million.

The slide continued with 788,000 on Tuesday, and 747,000 on Wednesday.

That’s a sharp drop from last year’s Australia v The World, which launched above 1.08 million and comfortably held over the million mark across its opening week.

A DIVIDED TRIBE

Some fans say David has handled the transition with confidence, but others insist the show lost part of its DNA when JLP left.

Producers stacked the cast with familiar names like Brooke Jowett, Harry Hills, Mark Warnock and Simon Mee, plus AFL player Ben Davis and Big Brother alum Johnson Ashak. But star power hasn’t guaranteed momentum.

AXE LOOMING?

It’s early days and streaming and catch-up numbers could lift the totals, but the warning signs are flashing with a controversial host shake-up, soft launch numbers and brutal competition.

If the ratings don’t steady soon, whispers about the show’s long-term future could turn into serious questions – and the show may end up fighting for its own survival.

