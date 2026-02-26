Australian Survivor: Redemption star Eliza says “David Genat is leading the show into a new era”

As the tribal drama on Australian Survivor: Redemption continues to unfold – viewers and contestants alike are taking the time to reflect on the series’ new host, David Genat.

“David is doing an an amazing job of leading Survivor into a new era,” contestant Eliza Reilly told Woman’s Day shortly after her torch was snuffed.

“He really has a weath of knowledge in being able to comfort the Barren tribe and speak from the heart as he’s done it all before. It was amazing having someone who actually really knew what it felt like to be hosting us and leading us through the greatest game in the world.”

Similarly, fans of the show are impressed with how David, who has been a contestant in three seasons of Survivor has adapted to hosting the show.

“I thought he was great and I’m keen to see what he brings to the rest of the season,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“I thought he did a great job calling the challenges. Vote reading at the tribal seemed awkward but I put it down to him feeling the weight of the moment,” another commented.

Eliza hoped for a second chance before leaving the island. (Image: Channel Ten)

DRAGGED KICKING AND SCREAMING

As a long-time Survivor fan, Eliza, 34, was thrilled to be heading to Samoa for her first stint on the series.

“It felt like I was about to leap into my own television screen, into the world’s greatest television show that I was now going to be a part of,” she said.

“It was amazing.”

With a mix of returning players and fresh faces, Eliza shared that the competition should be pretty intense this season – also noting she was so full of adrenaline that she barely slept or ate on the show.

Reflecting on her elimination, Eliza hoped she would be heading to Redemption Island for a second chance, but was crushed to find out she was heading back to Sydney.

“It felt like a lightning bolt going through your head, down your body and into the ground,” she recalls feeling when David extinguished her torch.

“You’re in complete shock, and I was not happy to go. I was dragged kicking and screaming.”

She teases that her story isn’t over just yet! (Image: Instagram)

SAYING GOODBYE TO JACKSON

While Eliza admits she “couldn’t care less” about saying goodbye to some of her fellow contestants, there was one that was really difficult to leave behind in Samoa.

“It was so hard to say goodbye to Jackson,” she revealed about the pro-wrestler with what she called “sandy coloured hair”.

“It was so hard because all you want to do is be there to comfort and tell him everything’s going to be okay, but I had to be like ‘good luck buddy, you’re on your own’!”

As for who she thinks will be crowned as this season’s sole survivor, Eliza says it’s anyone’s game at this point.

“No one has anything in the bag… it’s an unpredictable game and one that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before as a player,” said Eliza.”

When asked what comes next for her, Eliza reveals that this is just the beginning.

“My story is definitely going to be continued, but you’ll just have to watch this space.” she laughed.

