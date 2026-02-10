The White Lotus’ Mike White leads the cast of Survivor 50: In The Hands Of The Fans!

When US Survivor returns for its highly anticipated 50th season this month, once again hosted by Jeff Probst, there will be twists and turns galore as the power is put in the hands of fans for the first time.

In Survivor 50: In The Hands Of The Fans, 24 former contestants have been chosen to represent 25 years of the toughest game on Earth. But who will Outwit, Outplay and Outlast in this most surprising and complex season yet?

Among the fan favourites returning to Fiji for a shot at the title are Survivor superfan Mike White. Yes, that Mike White, creator of The White Lotus, who previously came runner-up on Survivor: David vs Goliath.

“It feels a little like a high school reunion meets a massacre,” the 55-year-old teases of what’s to come.

Twenty-four returning contestants will try to Outwit, Outplay and Outlast in Survivor 50: In The Hands Of The Fans. (Credit: Stan)

Who else is returning for Survivor 50: In The Hands Of The Fans?

Cirie Fields, 55, who most recently competed on Australian Survivor: Australia V The World, racks up her sixth appearance with Survivor 50. Having never won a game, she goes into what she has revealed will be her final competition with plenty to prove.

“It’s been 20 years for me – there’s definitely unfinished business,” she declares in the trailer.

The White Lotus creator and Survivor superfan Mike White returns for his second shot at the title after Survivor: David vs Goliath. (Credit: Stan)

Season one competitor and “True OG” Jenna Lewis, 48, makes her third appearance, determined to right the wrongs of past seasons.

“Survivor opened up the world for me. Each time I’ve learned something about myself and I’m excited to see what that lesson’s gonna be this time,” she says.

“Maybe it’s gonna be how to cash a million-dollar cheque.”

Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Stephanie LaGrossa Kendrick and Colby Donaldson are just some of the other contestants.

What is the big twist on Survivor 50: In The Hands Of The Fans?

Putting it ‘in the hands of the fans’ this season, viewers voted on “game mechanics and production designs” during Survivor 48.

They were given the power to choose everything from whether players are given rice or have to earn it, the tribe colours, whether the final vote and reunion will be hosted live in LA or kept in Fiji, advantages, tribe swaps, idols and so much more!

A host of celebrities also influence how the game will be played. Among them are singers Zac Brown and Billie Eilish, YouTube sensation MrBeast and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

With a whopping US$1 million on offer for the winner, this is sure to be a thrilling season that will have you on the edge of your seats!

Where can I watch Survivor 50: In The Hands Of The Fans?

Survivor 50: In The Hands Of The Fans will air exclusively on Stan, premiering on Thursday February 26.

