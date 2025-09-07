Survivor: Australia V The World’s Cirie: ‘This is validating’

US Survivor legend Cirie Fields has just missed out on making it to the final tribal council in Survivor: Australia V The World. Having now played the game five times, it means she maintains her reputation as the best player to never win Survivor.

Advertisement

Cirie tells TV WEEK that to get so close to the end – top four, with Parvati Shallow, Luke Toki and Janine Allis making top three – once again is “validating”.

Cirie will also be competing in the upcoming 50th season of US Survivor. (Credit: 10)

“It is validating for me that all the times I played weren’t a fluke,” she says. “Because people can say, ‘Ah, she got lucky,’ or, ‘It was just these people were there,’ or, ‘It was this type of season, she wouldn’t…’ But I have proven that no matter what season and where and who I play with I’m always going to go far and that says a lot to me about what I bring to the game.”

Although Cirie has never won Survivor, she did win the first season of the US version of The Traitors. She also competed on US Big Brother in 2023 with her son Jared, and she’s hoping he will go on to do other shows.

Advertisement

“Jared wants to do more reality TV,” she says. “My hope is to pass the torch. I turned 55 in July, I’ve had 20 years of awesome blessing experiences and I’m okay now with the next Fields in line to make a name for us in reality TV!”

Cirie is known as “the woman who got up off the couch and played Survivor”. (Credit: 10)

Cirie still works as a nurse – and she says in her regular life, she’s just as happy as she always appears to be on Survivor.

“So much has been good and is good in my life,” she explains. “My grandmother’s 103 years old and still living on her own. We have five generations of my family walking around today. My children are all healthy and well. My grandchildren are all healthy and well.

Advertisement

“There’s things I could complain about and things I can be unhappy about. But I’ve always been blessed and God has always looked out for me. So I guess that’s why I’m always smiling.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.