It has been a tumultuous year to be a Neighbours fan, but the one question on our minds is, what does the beloved Australian soap have in store for us in 2025?

The brilliant creative minds behind Neighbours pulled out all the stops for its return, from Ian Smith returning as Harold, Peter O’Brien reprised his role as Shane Ramsay, and a bunch of fresh faces joining Erinsborough.

But it wasn’t just the cast that impressed viewers, it was also the compelling storylines about raunchy boylesque shows, hostage nightmares, and scandalous kisses.

However, the biggest bombshell to drop on Neighbours 2024 was Toadie, portrayed by Ryan Moloney, departing from the series after 30 years – despite his swift return for his daughter, Nell’s birthday.

With his on-screen time coming to an end, Ryan has begun working behind the scenes.

“Although I won’t be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I will be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera,” he revealed in the original June announcement. “I’ve just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as director – so I really hope that you enjoy that.”

When will Neighbours return in 2025?

Over the holiday season, the busy cast and crew will take a two-week break from Neighbours.

Prime Video has confirmed that the dramatic final episode of Neighbours will air on Thursday December 19, 2024. With our beloved characters returning to the screen on Monday January 6, 2025.

However, it remains unclear if Channel Ten will follow a similar schedule. Neighbours normally first releases on Ten, with episodes added to Prime Video a week later.

What will happen in Neighbours next year?

Unfortunately, the network has spoiled little about what viewers can expect from Neighbours in 2025.

