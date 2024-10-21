Beloved Neighbours star, Ryan Moloney has bid farewell to Ramsay Street.

Ryan first graced our screens as Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi in 1995, and became a Neighbours staple ever since.

“After 30 years playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street. I can’t tell you what is happening to the character – maybe I could be the next Jim Robinson. Or maybe I’ll be the next Harold Bishop and keep popping back over the years,” he shared in a Ten statement.

“And although I won’t be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I will be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera. I’ve just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as director – so I really hope that you enjoy that.”

Ryan continued on to thank all the dedicated Neighbours fans for all the love and support over his three decades on the soap.

“Thank you all for the love that you have shown me and Toadie over the years. Three decades, in fact. I’ll miss you, I’ll miss him, and I’ll miss Erinsborough… but whatever you do, make sure you don’t miss what’s going to happen on Ramsay Street.”

In response to the Neighbours “royalty” departing, its executive producer Jason Herbison commented: “The street won’t be the same without seeing him every week, however there’s every chance he will pop back in the future.

“In the meantime, we’re thrilled to support his directing ambitions and can’t wait for viewers to see how Toadie’s season-long story arc plays out. Ryan’s been instrumental in the journey and has blown us away with his performance.”

Neighbours fans across the world shed a tear when Toadie drove away in September 2024. But now that the beloved character has disappeared from our screens, what is Ryan up to?

The 44-year-old, who has been vocal about his love for sustainability, has a keen interest in beekeeping. Currently living off-the-grid in Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Ryan explained to Yahoo Lifestyle how beekeeping transformed from a “hobby” to a “small business.”

“I love how in tune you have to be when working with them, and the puzzles they give you on each inspection,” he told the publication.

