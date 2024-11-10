The first match to grace the MAFS 2024 season is 29-year-old nutritionist from Sydney, Sara and Tim, a 31-year-old online business owner from the Gold Coast.

Initially, this was a match made in heaven with Tim sweeping Sarah off her feet after greeting her in Spanish, with Sarah originally being from Colombia. A steamy wedding photoshoot is later followed by a disastrous reception when Sarah holds huge concerns her new husband may not be over his ex-partner.

Ironically, it was Sara who was involved in this seasons cheating scandal after another bride revealed she had met up with her ex-partner mid-experiment. Over time – and some heated discussions – the pair wanted to rebuild their relationship.

Surprisingly, during the MAFS final vows they decided to continue their relationship in the outside world. But mid-experiment, Tim was spotted kissing a brunette that certainly wasn’t his MAFS bride – so when did the couple break up?

Even after the reunion – where they were in fact still together – Sara and Tim hadn’t announced their break up, until the bride shared a casual message that she was “still single” while participating in a TikTok trend.