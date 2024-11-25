When fans were introduced to Ridge on Married At First Sight Australia 2024, it was hard to believe he would farewell his party-boy lifestyle and settle down with Jade. However, they have become one of the strongest couples as one of the few couples still together from the experiment.

Entering the experiment, Ridge wanted to find a love like his parents and refused to “settle for anything less.” Meanwhile, Jade admittedly struggled to navigate the dating world as a single-mother to eight-year-old daughter, Veronica.

Ridge and Jade are matched on Married At First Sight Australia 2024.

(Image: Nine)

“She is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I expected to marry V’s dad, but when she was a month or two [months] old, he cheated on me with my best friend,” she revealed on MAFS.

Nervously, Jade revealed the truth of her motherhood to Ridge who wasn’t ‘fazed’, revealing “I’ve always seen myself as a dad.”

Like any couple finding love on a reality television show, Jade and Ridge were faced with their own problems as insecurities reared their heads – particularly for Jade who admitted it was “scary” coming to terms with the idea of “falling for Ridge.”

Outside of the experiment, she also admitted to having doubts that Ridge was ‘the one’ after seeing his Instagram following list on their MAFS honeymoon.

(Image: Nine) (Credit: Instagram)

“He followed over 1000 girls,” she reflected. “Fast forward to when he fell for me, he randomly unfollowed almost every girl.”

Jade reluctantly came to terms with the idea of doing long-distance for only a short period of time. But unsurprisingly, Ridge couldn’t wait the agreed six months and relocated three months after final vows.

It was off to a rocky start in the beginning when Ridge first met V, naturally feeling “nervous” about the interaction. But their love persists outside of the experiment to this very day – with no sign of slowing down.

In late February 2024, videos of the pair holidaying in Bali were shared to Instagram and Ridge has become more and more involved in Jade’s daughters’ life.

As for any future children, Jade has revealed in an Instagram story that she “would like a ring before considering [more] kiddies.”

(Image: Instagram)

Despite their success, pair have faced obstacles when Jade revealed he had messaged an ex – but claimed nothing “physical” occurred.

“Ridge is such a nice person like, he’s so caring to everyone so sometimes he can do the wrong thing and message exes without realising that it would upset me,” Jade said on The Pulse with Seany B & Emma G. “Certain things probably he disclosed that he shouldn’t have.”

“I think the line is very blurred with it. For me, I feel like it was a line that was crossed that I wasn’t happy with, just because I didn’t know about the interaction.”

