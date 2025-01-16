Congratulations are in order for Home and Away actress Isabella Giovinazzo who surprised followers on January 16 with a pregnancy announcement.

While attending the Emirates Australian Open event, Isabella showed off her baby bump to the public before sharing the images to Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram)

The soon-to-be mother was all smiles as she showed off her bump in an elegant maxi dress from Manning Cartell, alongside her partner.

“Brilliant evening with @emirates at the @australianopen ❤️,” she captioned the announcement before listing off where her dress and accessories were from.

Despite Isabella’s partner appearing on her Instagram feed every so often, few details have been shared about him. However, the Daily Mail Australia has reported he is Isabella’s long-term boyfriend named Shayne.

He first appeared on Isabella’s Instagram in April 2021, so we presume they began dating around this time.

(Credit: Instagram)

Her Instagram followers took to the comment section to congratulate the soon-to-be parents.

“Um omg congratulations!!!! So happy for you!! You are looking beautiful,” one fan commented.

Isabella’s relative, Olivia Giovinazzo wrote: “My baby 🐣”

(Credit: Seven)

Prior to her relationship with Shayne, Isabella was in a relationship with her former Home and Away co-star James Stewart from 2016 to 2017. The pair met on the set of the popular Australian soap where Isabella portrayed Phoebe Nicolson for more than 300 episodes between 2013 NS 2018.

James, who plays Justin Morgan, is now dating his on-screen wife, Ada Nicodemou who portrays Leah Patterson.

Before this relationship, Isabella was married to Charlie Ford from 2015 to 2016.

