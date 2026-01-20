Ben Fordham reflects on his infamous 2019 MAFS train crash interview

Over the years, Married At First Sight (MAFS) has gifted us with a lot of happy couples and children. But, statistically, it has also resulted quite a few break ups.

As we approach the new season of MAFS, we thought it was time to take a walk down memory lane to one of the most explosive MAFS break ups that the series has seen in its 11 years on air — Jessika Power and Dan Webb’s on-air split.

Jess and Dan created one of the most dramatic storylines MAFS had ever seen. (Image: Nine)

Just in case you need a bit of a refresher, Jessika and Dan were contestants on the 2019 season of MAFS. However, they weren’t paired together by the experts.

Jessika had been partnered up with Mick Gould and bombshell Dan had been paired with Tamara Joy. However, after feeling some chemistry, Jessika decided to hit on Dan and they eventually started getting together behind their on-screen partner’s backs.

“I came in here wanting to find somebody that I could build a life with. Somebody who makes me happy and somebody who makes me feel confident, and I found that. But it’s not with Mick… it’s with Dan,” Jessika said at the time.

After asking to be re-coupled, the experts allowed Jessika and Dan to continue on in the experiment as a couple.

At the time of this shoot, Jess and Dan were certain they’d made the right decision. (Image: TV WEEK)

On the surface, it seemed to be going well, but when the pair attempted to play happy families during an interview with reporter and radio host Ben Fordham on Talking Married, channel Nine’s MAFS discussion show, their relationship crumbled before our eyes.

You can check out the bonkers moment below.

Speaking to TV WEEK five years after the iconic moment, reporter and 2GB radio host Ben revealed that the live television moment was just as tense for him leading the interview, as it seemed to be for the reality stars.

“It was always going to be awkward but I knew the viewers would want to know the truth,” Ben explained.

According to the 2GB star, Jessika and Dan had split shortly after the final episode of the show, but wanted to pretend they were still together. So, he decided to whip out his most powerful interviewing techniques to bring the truth to light.

“It turned into a wild cross between Judge Judy and Jerry Springer,” he laughed.

“I was only ‘guest hosting’ for a laugh but I treated the Jess and Dan chat like I was interviewing the Prime Minister.”

“I demand the truth and don’t cop spin.”

Well, there you have it, folks.

Fingers crossed that MAFS 2026 can bring us reality television zingers just like this!

