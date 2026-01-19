Which Married At First Sight couples have children?

On the rare occasion, Married At First Sight actually works.

While the series usually results in more cheating scandals and flying wine glasses than lasting love, sometimes a couple slips through the cracks and makes a real connection.

In fact, Married At First Sight is actually responsible for bringing six, soon to be seven, MAFS babies into the world.

Here are all the MAFS couples who have had children together:

Kerry Knight & Johnny Balbuziente (season 8)

Kerry and Johnny are one of the show’s greatest success stories. Credit: Instagram.

Kerry and Johnny tied the knot for real in 2023 after their whirlwind romance played out on season 8 of MAFS.

In June 2024, the couple welcomed a daughter, who they named Chloe Rossi Balbuziente.

“Mum and Chloe are doing great and Dad is proud beyond measure,” Johnny wrote on Instagram while announcing their pair’s exciting news.

The couple first announced they were expecting with an Instagram post featuring their beloved dog Enzo.

“Baby B incoming, June 2024,” they wrote in the caption. “Thrilled to be adding a much wanted and already so-loved member to our family.

“Our journey took a bit longer than we’d hoped for but not as long as others. Thinking of everyone still on their path.”

Martha Kalifatidis & Michael Brunelli

Martha and Michael are expecting their second child. Credit: Instagram.

Martha and Michael are one of MAFS’ biggest success stories.

The couple first met in 2019 on season 6 of the show and in 2023, they welcomed their son Lucius, who they affectionately call Looch.

At the end of 2025, Martha and Michael announced they were expecting a second child,

“Knocked up n’ knocked out. Will be back bigger (🤰🏻) and better soon… fingers crossed!” they wrote in an Instagram caption at the time, alongside a photo of now two-year-old Lucius kissing his mother’s belly.

A few months later, the couple shared the moment they found out they were going to have a girl this time around.

In a clip posted to Instagram, Lucius is supposed to reveal the gender to Martha but he remains tight-lipped.

Martha then asks her uncle Enzo, who tells her “It’s a girl!”, before the family jump up and down in excitement.

Jules Robinson & Cam Merchant (season 6)

Jules and Cam have welcomed two sons since leaving the show together. Credit: Instagram.

Cam and Jules’ love story began on season 6 of MAFS.

The couple quickly became fan favourites due to their clear adoration for each other and their penchant for staying out of the drama.

In the final vows, Cam made MAFS history by getting down on one knee and asking Jules to marry him for real.

After the show, the couple tied the knot in 2019, before welcoming their first son Ollie in 2020.

In September 2023, the happy pair celebrated their five-year anniversary, with Jules paying tribute to her now real life husband on Instagram.

“Five years ago today I met my husband, and we really did commit to all the words we shared that day,” she began her caption. “I’d choose you in a thousand lifetimes, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you.

“What an adventure we have been on together… I love you….Thank you to #mafs for helping me find you this time.”

In 2024, they welcomed their second son, who they named Carter.

Melissa Rawson & Bryce Ruthven (season 8)

Melissa and Bryce welcomed twins, not long after they left the show. Credit: Instagram.

They were the most controversial couple on their season, but Melissa and Bryce Ruthven have lasted the distance.

The couple welcomed twin boys, who they named Levi and Tate, in 2021.

The boys spent the first couple of weeks of their lives in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), but were able to return home with their parents just before Christmas.

“They’re the most beautiful little boys,” Melissa told TV Week in 2024 “We’re lucky to have them.”

Two years later, Bryce and Melissa tied the knot in the Mornington Peninsula.

In 2024, the couple moved from Melbourne to the Gold Coast to be closer to family and for a fresh start away from their MAFS past.

“We are doing a whole lifestyle and professional life reset,” Bryce told TV Week.

“We’re picking up the pieces again,” Melissa added.

