Australian Survivor 2025 is well underway and this year’s season has been full of big moves and blindsides.

Advertisement

The season is far from over, but some fans have already predicted who they think will be named Sole Survivor this year.

Australian Survivor is based on a voting system where the contestants eliminate their fellow tribemates, and at the end of the competition the jury will decide who takes home the title and $500,000 cash prize.

But that hasn’t stopped viewers from sharing their predictions early. Betting sites such as Sportsbet give insights into who the public thinks will win this year.

(Credit: Ten)

Advertisement

Currently in first place and deemed as most likely to win Australian Survivor in 2025 is Myles. He has had a target on his back from day one but has managed to avoid elimination at every Tribal Council so far. His Sportsbet odds sit at $1.70.

Following slightly behind in second place is Karin who has $3.00 odds, while Kaelan is in third place on $4.00.

It’s interesting that the top three are all Brains!

(Credit: Ten)

Advertisement

Tied for fourth place are AJ and Paulie on $5.00, followed by Logan on $6.00 and Morgan and Rich tied on $8.00.

Sitting in the middle of the pack are Ben and Zara with $11.00 odds, and Laura with $13.00 odds.

They’re followed by Kate and Kristin who are tied on $15.00, then Noonan on $17.00, and Jesse and PD who both have $19.00 odds each.

In last place and deemed the least likely to win Australian Survivor in 2025 are Max and Ursula who are sitting on $21.00 odds.

Advertisement

(Credit: Ten)

As the season progresses, the contestants’ numbers will continue to dwindle until the jury is formed once there are nine players remaining.

Then, the jury will observe every Tribal Council and form their opinions on who should be crowned Sole Survivor this year. They will ultimately vote for the winner after the final two castaways plead their cases in the finale.

Sportsbet has made accurate predictions in the past with other reality shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia and Big Brother Australia, as well as previous seasons of Survivor.

Advertisement

The rankings and odds of this year’s contestants will undoubtedly change throughout the season, so watch this space for updates as castmates continue to be eliminated!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use