Australian Survivor’s Myles: ‘I love being called Jungle Rat’

He’s been labelled the “jungle rat” of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II – and Myles couldn’t be happier.

Advertisement

In fact, he’s just launched a range of T-shirts, featuring himself as a rat.

“Rats are in fashion, right?” Myles tells TV WEEK. “Rats are cool. I definitely have a bit of rat energy.”

Myles admits to having a lot of chats about strategy. (Credit: 10)

The 24-year-old financial analyst says the reputation he gained on Survivor for being sneaky was “quite fairly justified”.

Advertisement

“I was strat chatting like hell early on,” he explains. “Max came up to me and he was like, ‘Myles, I want to call you a jungle rat in confessionals, I think that would be fun,’ and I was like, ‘That’s amazing!’

Everyone loves a Survivor nickname.

“The name just stuck because it worked. I love it.”

Myles has found himself “playing from the bottom” for much of the season. He says it was tough, both physically and mentally.

Advertisement

“I was always in the worst spot in the shelter, and I was often getting less food,” he remembers. “And people talk down to you a little bit at times when you’re on the bottom.”

Having lost 12kg while filming the series in Samoa last year, Myles says in hindsight, he should have put on more weight beforehand.

“Every meal, for two months leading up to going on the show, I would have a normal meal and then two sausages and protein powder with milk. And I only put on five kilos! I have skinny man metabolism.”

Myles and Kaelan found ways to have fun in Samoa. (Credit: 10)

Advertisement

The wet weather was one more thing that made life at camp difficult, especially as Myles spent so long in the leaky Brains shelter. But he didn’t let that get him down.

“Kaelan and I would go running around in the jungle in our underwear, collecting coconuts and looking for idols every time it rained. We found ways to make fun out of it.”

Pole-dancing is one of Myles’s hobbies. (Credit: Instagram)

When he’s not working as a financial analyst, Myles enjoys pole dancing, and he can also be seen on social media singing and playing his guitar.

Advertisement

But he has no plans for a career change.

“I just enjoy the pole dancing as a hobby,” he explains. “Who knows? There might be a Survivor-themed strip show coming up down the line somewhere!”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use