‘And Just Like That’ stars say goodbye to their iconic characters

After almost 30 years, two TV series and two movies, Carrie Bradshaw said her final farewell this week.

It was announced last month the final episode of season three of And Just Like That would be its last.

The Sex and the City reboot premiered in 2021 and followed Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and a new cast of characters as they navigated marriage, sex, death, parenting and dating in their 50s in New York City.

In July, the show’s creator Michael Patrick King announced it would not be returning after season 3.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” he wrote at the time. “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Here’s what the stars of the show have said (so far) about it ending:

Sarah Jessica Parker

When the news broke that And Just Like That would end with the third season finale, SJP posted a poem on Instagram.

Carrie “changed homes, time zones, boyfriends, her mind, her shoes, her hair, but never her love and devotion to New York City,” she wrote.

“She has worn shame, pride, honour, optimism, and literally countless dresses, skirts, tutus. Held onto hands, hopes, and the very best of people,” she continued. “Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte, there will never be better friends and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW, most divine new connections. Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all.”

When the finale premiered on HBO Max on Friday, the streaming service and SJP posted a joint post on Instagram with the caption: “The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself.”



Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon played wise-cracking, cynical lawyer Miranda on the long-running series.

“I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives. Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come! And don’t miss these last few episodes: surprises in store!” she posted on Instagram after the announcement.

On Friday, she posted some images from the series on her Instagram feed with the caption: “Wow. Here we are—AJLT’s last episode is airing tonight. 🥲”

“So many memories, so many immensely talented people in front of the camera and behind it, giving their all every day, making our show all it was. I will always cherish this amazing experience and all of you. And to all the undying fans of the show and the SATC universe, we love you and love that you came on this journey with us. Farewell and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis played uptight New Yorker Charlotte for almost 30 years.

When the news broke, she reposted the official statement from Michael Patrick King, adding, “I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

On Friday, she posted a carousel of images from the show with a emotional farewell message to Charlotte.

“It’s hard to put into words what this journey has meant to me. Filming And Just Like That has been one of the great joys of my life,” she began.

“To step back into Charlotte’s shoes, to tell new stories with a cast I love, and to share them with all of you has been a gift. I would be thrilled to work with these writers , actors and our stellar crew forever. And in my mind Charlotte will be living her life in her own glorious way whether we get to watch her or not. Thanks to all who came along for the ride 💞💞💞💞💞”

Kim Cattrall

Former cast member Kim Cattrall, who played PR guru Samantha Jones, didn’t address the show’s ending directly but she did post a sunset pic on Instagram the day the news was announced.

She captioned it: “It’s the end of a very long week ❤️💋”.

