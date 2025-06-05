And Just Like That will never be complete without Samantha Jones, which is why Sex and The City fans constantly ponder whether or not Kim Cattrall will make a cameo.

Despite the admiration for Samantha in SATC, there seems to be some disdain for the character in AJLT – and original fans aren’t impressed.

When describing Samantha Jones, many will be quick to comment on her sexual hobbies.

But Samantha is an ambitious career-driven woman, the epitome of confidence in an age where beauty is defined by male standards, and most importantly, a trusted friend.

Samantha, Charlotte York, Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes were as thick as thieves. That is until feuds in the real world muddled the fictional.

Why isn’t Kim Cattrall in And Just Like That?

When Kim made a short and sudden cameo in the second season of AJLT, fans were itching to see more. Unfortunately, Kim swiftly shutdown our hopes after setting the record straight on X (formerly Twitter).

Kim responded to a headline which claimed the actress would “be back” for the new season, to which she responded: “Aw that’s no kind but I’m not.”

In 2019, Kim told The Guardian that she “had enough” following the second film.

“I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself,” she said.

Why did Samantha Jones move to London?

In the first season, it was quickly revealed Samantha moved to London following a fight with Carrie.

Carrie revealed she fired Samantha as her book publicist given the business was declining to which Sam supposedly then “fired [Carrie] as a friend.”

“I understand that she was upset but I thought I was more to her than an ATM,” Carrie told Miranda, to which it was then suggested this argument was why Samantha moved to London.

Would Samantha Jones, the incredibly successful public relations executive, bid farewell years long friendship with Carrie for money?

Now, Samantha has been Carrie’s book publisher for many years. In season five of SATC, Carrie admitted she “couldn’t afford” Samantha, who then declared “two martinis and a lunch” was payment enough.

And yet, Carrie stormed into Charlotte’s apartment in season four, demanding to know why Charlotte didn’t offer her money for a down payment.

Where to watch SATC and AJLT in Australia:

Both series, And Just Like That and Sex and The City are available for streaming on HBO Max in Australia.

