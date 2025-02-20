From the streets of New York: Our favourite Carrie Bradshaw looks

Throughout the turmoil of Carrie Bradshaw’s life in Sex and The City, one thing remained constant – her impeccable taste in fashion.
Played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Carrie’s looks were styled by Patricia Field, the show’s main costume designer, who created iconic looks that are sure to inspire.
Whilst we may or may not have taken some life lessons from the show about love, sex and friendship, we can celebrate the fashion that was presented to us throughout the seasons.
We have rounded up the best Carrie Bradshaw looks to treat ourselves to some nostalgia or even some outfit inspo…
Carrie’s Famous Tutu
Who could forget Carrie’s famous tutu from the opening credit of Sex and the City? The tutu cost as little as $8 in 1997 and went on to be auctioned for a whopping $80,000.
The tulle skirt sold after 24 bids with stylist Patricia Field commenting on the phenomenon in 2023, “The tutu-style skirt was whimsical, adventurous, and unexpected—kind of like this show.”
Carrie’s ‘And Just Like That’ Look
Styled for the third season of ‘And Just Like That‘, Carrie was wearing a Simone Rocha creation from the designer’s spring 2024 collection. A see-through corset piece with a sheer skirt and overcoat stuffed with roses – bouncy and chic, very Carrie-esque.
Carrie’s Recycled Looks
Whilst filming ‘And Just Like That‘ some looks are re-emerging with accessories making their way into new episodes. Her studded black leather belt by Streets Ahead made a reappearance style with a pink Carolina Herrera shirtdress and black pumps.
The Beginning Of The Fendi Obsession
In the early days of Carrie sporting her ‘Carrie’ necklace which inspired jewellery for years to come, so too did the beginning of Carrie and Fendi.
Rebecca Weinberg, a costume designer for Sex and the City in 1998, shared “This is the beginning of the Fendi metamorphosis, when every bag she carried was a Fendi. The store was really great to us at that time. They would just be like, ‘Take whatever!’ Eventually, the Baguette became a status symbol; in that moment, we were literally creating outfits around the Fendi bag.”
Accessory Queen
Carrie Bradshaw knew how to accessorise with bracelets over gloves and her hat era, where outfits would be topped off hats from baker boy caps to her iconic bird hat worn on her wedding day.
The Revenge Dress
What better fit to wear than a bias-cut Dior slip to your ex’s engagement party? One of her most timeless and iconic looks, her Dior slip remains one of her best.
Carrie’s 2021 Return Of The Tutu
In a more dramatic version of the OG tutu, Carrie dialed it up with a long white tutu, a stripy long-sleeve shirt and a pair of white ankle boots along with her trust Fendi Baguette bag.
The bag is the iconic Fendi that got stolen on the streets where Carrie exclaimed, “It’s a Bag-uette!”
Effortlessly Chic
Carrie’s pink sequin skirt and white tank pairing is everything, and for Carrie, the perfect ‘at home’ running errands fit.
A Fur Moment
Carrie often donned a fur coat paired with her favourite clutch during the cooler New York months. In one of the early seasons, Carrie wore her fur coat with iconic pink snakeskin boots.
Colourful Minimalist
Whilst Carrie excels in maximalism, she also does minimalism well, yes – the loud colourful print doesn’t scream minimalist but the idea of a pop of colour with a shirt overthrow and some classic pumps just works!
To complete this look, Carrie also had her Fendi baguette on hand.
Making A Comeback
Carrie’s ’90s look is making a comeback, low-waisted trousers with a bandeau top and accessories of course.
‘And Just Like That’ Looks
This Arcade Shops silk pleated caftan was from the ’70s with a tie front with a multitude of colours. Carrie’s micro version of the Fendi baguette can be seen with its clip-on style, matching her Gianvito Rossi heels.
Layer On Layer
Carrie is renowned for her layering, different prints and textures to make an out-of-the-box outfit. In ‘And Just Like That‘ she is seen in a wide-legged creme jumpsuit with a floral blazer.
Luggage The New Accessory?
In true Carrie Bradshaw style, luggage in tow – she is seen in classic streetwear in an off-the-shoulder jumper and Converse.
Another Tutu Moment
Because what would be a Carrie Bradshaw outfit round-up without another tutu look? Ignored by a career-obsessed Aleksandr Petrovsk, Big rides to her rescue arriving in Paris. The mermaid green tutu is paired with her classic heels and a satchel.
