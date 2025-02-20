From the streets of New York: Our favourite Carrie Bradshaw looks

Throughout the turmoil of Carrie Bradshaw’s life in Sex and The City, one thing remained constant – her impeccable taste in fashion.

Advertisement

Played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Carrie’s looks were styled by Patricia Field, the show’s main costume designer, who created iconic looks that are sure to inspire.

Whilst we may or may not have taken some life lessons from the show about love, sex and friendship, we can celebrate the fashion that was presented to us throughout the seasons.

We have rounded up the best Carrie Bradshaw looks to treat ourselves to some nostalgia or even some outfit inspo…

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use