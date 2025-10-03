Why Aisha Dee almost didn’t sign on to Stan’s sexy new thriller ‘Watching You’

What would you do if your biggest, most life-shattering mistake was secretly captured on video with a mysterious person threatening to share the footage with your loved ones?

Would you come clean instantly, or would you do everything in your power to stop your secrets from coming out? That’s exactly what paramedic Lina (Aisha Dee) is faced with when she impulsively cheats on her fiancé, Cain (Chai Hansen), with a sexy stranger named Dan (Josh Helman) in Stan’s thrilling new drama, Watching You.

Chai Hansen as Cain and Aisha Dee as Lina. If you like sexy, creepy thrillers, Watching You is the series for you. (Image: Supplied)

After having their one-night stand at a house-share apartment, Lina is chilled to the core when she receives the video footage of the affair and threatening messages from an unknown number.

Suddenly, everyone that Lina holds close is under the microscope as she investigates who the voyeur is and why they’re blackmailing her.

While the new Stan series is equally sexy and thrilling, lead actor Aisha Dee, 32, admits the themes of privacy, voyeurism, and control had her questioning whether she was ready to get into the headspace of such an intense role.

“I had to hit a bit of a pause, knowing the ramifications of delving into a world like that and a character like that, and the effects it has historically had on my mental health,” The Bold Type star told TV WEEK.

“A few years ago, I did Safe Home, and it took me a year to recover from. Knowing that, I had to meditate on it and decide whether or not it aligned.”

Aisha’s character Lina, is addicted to thrill-seeking and external validation. Relatable. (Image: Supplied)

Thankfully, after realising that she just couldn’t put the script down, Aisha knew it was a project she had to sign on for. This news was a delight for her co-stars, but especially fellow Apple Cider Vinegar star Chai Hansen.

“I got so excited to hear Aisha was already signed on to Watching You because I know how incredibly organic she is in her approach to acting,” he explained.

“She’s just so fluid and nuanced. When someone is that good, it lifts you up and I got to match her energy.”

“I think she’s one of the best actors working right now,” added Laura Gordon, who plays Claire in Watching You. “She’s amazing.”

Laura Gordon and Luke Cook play picture-perfect influencers Claire and Axel. But of course, there is more to their story than meets the eye. (Image: Supplied)

As a bonus for the all-Aussie cast, the series was shot in Sydney, giving them some much-needed time on home soil – especially after spending significant time working overseas. For Aisha, who grew up in the Gold Coast, the experience made her have a realisation — Australians only badmouth Sydney because it’s actually pretty nice.

“My whole life, my whole family has been like, ‘Sydney sucks, the people in Sydney suck’ and then I spent five months here,” she explained.

“I realised, they hate Sydney because Sydney is great. They’re jealous of Sydney. Conspiracy!”

Meanwhile, Josh just feels thankful to be a part of the burgeoning Aussie entertainment industry.

“We’ve been so blessed to have opportunities overseas, but there’s something so good about being back working on Australian stories that are compelling, well-written,” Josh explains.

“We have the ability in Australia to create the best work in the world, and it’s really exciting to be a part of that.”

You can binge Watching You now on Stan and check out the trailer below.

