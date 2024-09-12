It’s one of Perth’s most iconic and picturesque beaches, so it’s not hard to see why people flock to Cottesloe Beach for a summer getaway.
With everything from swimming to snorkelling and surfing to ocean sunsets, the stunning location is the perfect destination for any type of traveller.
So, if you’re after crystal clear waters and sensational white sand, below we’ve found the best hotels and accommodations near Cottesloe Beach for 2024.
The best Cottesloe Beach hotels
Cottesloe Beach Hotel
Situated right on Cottesloe Beach and offering gorgeous views is the Cottesloe Beach Hotel. With classic Art Deco characteristics, two bars and a restaurant, the perfect getaway awaits.
Key features:
- Ideally located for swimming and surfing
- 500 metres from Sea View Golf Club
- Most rooms boast a balcony
Ocean Beach Hotel
Just a mere 300 metres from Cottesloe Beach, Ocean Beach Hotel offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking and a bar. With an average 8.3/10 rating from over 1,000 reviews, you can’t go wrong with a stay here.
Key features:
- 110 meters to the beach
- Free Wi-Fi in all rooms
The best Cottesloe Beach Airbnbs
Stylish Cottesloe Retreat
Ideal for the location-conscious traveller, this apartment boasts stunning views of the Indian Ocean via a sunny north-facing balcony and offers a super-stylish and modern stay.
Key features:
- Breathtaking ocean views
- Beachfront cafes, pubs, beach bars and restaurants all within a short stroll
Top of Cott
This spacious airy apartment offers some of the best panoramic views in Cottesloe Beach. The modern apartment also has all the comforts and features of a boutique home for a true home away from home experience.
Key features:
- Newly renovated
- Open-plan living and dining areas
Coastal 2-bed beach retreat
Just a stone’s throw from the main Cottesloe Beach, cafes and restaurants, this luxury unit offers comfort everywhere you look. It comprises of two bedrooms, a study nook/seating area and private porch, bathroom/ensuite, open plan kitchen and living/dining area opening onto another alfresco porch.
Key features:
- Solid timber flooring throughout
- Luxury bathroom and kitchen
- European kitchen appliances from Bosch and ASKO
Why is Cottesloe Beach famous?
Cottesloe Beach, located in Perth, Western Australia, is famous for its stunning white sands, clear turquoise waters, and breathtaking Indian Ocean sunsets.
Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, the beach is also home to iconic landmarks like the Cottesloe Pavilion and hosts events such as the annual “Sculpture by the Sea”.
But its proximity to the city – just a 20-minute drive – along with a vibrant café and dining scene, makes it a popular destination for both locals and tourists.
