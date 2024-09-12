It’s one of Perth’s most iconic and picturesque beaches, so it’s not hard to see why people flock to Cottesloe Beach for a summer getaway.

With everything from swimming to snorkelling and surfing to ocean sunsets, the stunning location is the perfect destination for any type of traveller.

So, if you’re after crystal clear waters and sensational white sand, below we’ve found the best hotels and accommodations near Cottesloe Beach for 2024.

The best Cottesloe Beach hotels

01 Cottesloe Beach Hotel via Booking.com Situated right on Cottesloe Beach and offering gorgeous views is the Cottesloe Beach Hotel. With classic Art Deco characteristics, two bars and a restaurant, the perfect getaway awaits. Key features: Ideally located for swimming and surfing

500 metres from Sea View Golf Club

Most rooms boast a balcony book NOW

02 Ocean Beach Hotel via Agoda Just a mere 300 metres from Cottesloe Beach, Ocean Beach Hotel offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking and a bar. With an average 8.3/10 rating from over 1,000 reviews, you can’t go wrong with a stay here. Key features: 110 meters to the beach

Free Wi-Fi in all rooms book NOW

The best Cottesloe Beach Airbnbs

01 Stylish Cottesloe Retreat via Airbnb Ideal for the location-conscious traveller, this apartment boasts stunning views of the Indian Ocean via a sunny north-facing balcony and offers a super-stylish and modern stay. Key features: Breathtaking ocean views

Beachfront cafes, pubs, beach bars and restaurants all within a short stroll book NOW

02 Top of Cott via Airbnb This spacious airy apartment offers some of the best panoramic views in Cottesloe Beach. The modern apartment also has all the comforts and features of a boutique home for a true home away from home experience. Key features: Newly renovated

Open-plan living and dining areas book NOW

03 Coastal 2-bed beach retreat via Airbnb Just a stone’s throw from the main Cottesloe Beach, cafes and restaurants, this luxury unit offers comfort everywhere you look. It comprises of two bedrooms, a study nook/seating area and private porch, bathroom/ensuite, open plan kitchen and living/dining area opening onto another alfresco porch. Key features: Solid timber flooring throughout

Luxury bathroom and kitchen

European kitchen appliances from Bosch and ASKO book NOW

Why is Cottesloe Beach famous?

Cottesloe Beach, located in Perth, Western Australia, is famous for its stunning white sands, clear turquoise waters, and breathtaking Indian Ocean sunsets.

Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, the beach is also home to iconic landmarks like the Cottesloe Pavilion and hosts events such as the annual “Sculpture by the Sea”.

But its proximity to the city – just a 20-minute drive – along with a vibrant café and dining scene, makes it a popular destination for both locals and tourists.

Related articles: