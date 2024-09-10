Sam Fricker isn’t just an athlete, he’s also made a name for himself as a media personality too.

The 22-year-old may have just missed out on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but he’s not done yet. Sam spoke to Now To Love about what’s next for him.

Sam is both a diver and an influencer. (Credit: Getty)

Having represented Australia in diving at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, it’s safe to say Sam Fricker knows a thing or two about high performance sport.

He’s been diving since he was 10 years old, and his love of the sport has translated onto his social media pages and solidified his status as a certified influencer.

With training, competing, commentating, and media commitments – including recording his very own podcast, Diving Deep – Sam has a jam-packed schedule, but it’s all worth it because he loves what he does.

“I get into a good rhythm because I enjoy every aspect of what I do. Otherwise, I just wouldn’t be doing it. I find it’s easy to be productive in my work [because I enjoy it],” the 22-year-old told Now To Love.

He prioritises his diving over all else because his goal one day is to win an Olympic medal. Considering he’s so young, he’s hopeful he has a long career ahead of him.

“We just had the [2026] Commonwealth Games announced to be in Glasgow, so I’ll be pushing towards that. My goal is to pick up a medal in Glasgow and then try to fulfil my final dream in diving, which is to win an Olympic medal, hopefully in LA,” he shared.

Sam won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Credit: Getty)

For the meantime, Sam will be sticking to his strict training routine, while still exploring the abundance of media opportunities presented to him.

One of which being to appear on an episode of The Inspired Unemployed’s (Impractical) Jokers series.

His episode sees him compete against a Joker, Dom, in the New South Wales diving championship. Dom attempts the exact dives Sam does, which include skills such as forward somersaults, twists, pikes, and a daunting reverse dive.

Speaking on his experience working with the Inspired Unemployed boys, Sam said, “It was great fun, especially to bring them into my arena. [It was] a great show of character because diving typically puts you right on the edge of your [comfort] zone.

“All the boys just got up and especially Dom just gave it an absolute go, which I think shows a really good, positive, strong character more than anything because when it comes to dealing with fear, I feel like you find out a lot about people.”

Sam Fricker’s episode of The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers airs on Wednesday 11 September at 8.30pm on 10 and 10Play.