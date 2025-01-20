The Oodie just dropped the cosiest collection with Hello Kitty

Although summer is in full swing, The Oodie is looking ahead to cooler days with the launch of its brand-new Hello Kitty & Friends licensed collection.

The limited-edition range showcases the adorable charm of Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll through a selection of Oodie Originals, Dressing Gowns, Sherpa Blankets, and Sleep Tees.

You won’t need to wait for chilly weather to enjoy the collection either—the lightweight Sleep Tees are perfect for staying cool and comfortable all season long.

Check out the full range below.

The Oodie x Hello Kitty & Friends collection

But that’s not all—the dressing gowns feature an embroidered appliqué on the back for a luxe touch, plus playful ears on the hood so you can channel your favourite character.

The Oodie Original even comes with a matching character cushion case, completing the ultimate kawaii experience (while stocks last).

It’s a total cuteness overload! Perfect for fans of all ages, we’ll be wrapping ourselves up in Hello Kitty all year round.

