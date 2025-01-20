The Oodie just dropped the cosiest collection with Hello Kitty

Although summer is in full swing, The Oodie is looking ahead to cooler days with the launch of its brand-new Hello Kitty & Friends licensed collection.
The limited-edition range showcases the adorable charm of Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll through a selection of Oodie Originals, Dressing Gowns, Sherpa Blankets, and Sleep Tees.
You won’t need to wait for chilly weather to enjoy the collection either—the lightweight Sleep Tees are perfect for staying cool and comfortable all season long.
Check out the full range below.
The Oodie x Hello Kitty & Friends collection
01
Hello Kitty
from $79 at The Oodie
Are you a Hello Kitty fan? Wrap yourself in cuteness with an adorable Oodie Original featuring Hello Kitty’s iconic bow, or stay snug in a cosy dressing gown that’s as stylish as it is warm.
The collection also includes a plush Hello Kitty Sherpa Blanket and an ultra-soft Hello Kitty Sleep Tee—perfect for all your favourite moments of comfort at home.
All the styles:
02
Kuromi
from $79 at The Oodie
Embrace the kawaii charm and comfort with an Oodie Original inspired by Kuromi. Want to switch things up? Try the ultra-soft Kuromi Sherpa Dressing Gown or the stylishly snug Kuromi Sleep Tee!
All the styles:
03
Cinnamoroll
from $79 at The Oodie
Snuggle into cloud-like comfort with this dreamy Oodie Original, inspired by Cinnamoroll’s sweet and playful charm. Complete the look and expand your collection with the matching dressing gown and sleep tee for ultimate cosy vibes.
All the styles:
But that’s not all—the dressing gowns feature an embroidered appliqué on the back for a luxe touch, plus playful ears on the hood so you can channel your favourite character.
The Oodie Original even comes with a matching character cushion case, completing the ultimate kawaii experience (while stocks last).
It’s a total cuteness overload! Perfect for fans of all ages, we’ll be wrapping ourselves up in Hello Kitty all year round.