Inside J.Lo’s AU$101M mansion: How to recreate her glamorous home without the price tag

Live like a celeb for less...
In the market for a AUS$101 million home? No, me neither. But that’s the ballpark asking price for the Beverly Hills mansion Jennifer Lopez once shared with her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

As the ink dried on their divorce last year, the stunning estate hit the market—still tastefully adorned with all the glamour and elegance you’d expect from J.Lo herself.

While most of us won’t be snapping up a celebrity mansion anytime soon, we can bring a touch of that luxury into our own spaces. So, we’ve pulled together some inspired finds to help you shop the look.

ALFORDSON Wooden Armchair

$124.85 from Big W

With its sleek wooden frame and comfortable cushioned seat, this armchair blends classic design with everyday comfort making it perfect for reading nooks, lounges, or any cosy corner.

Alcove Studio Golden Palm

$153 from Temple & Webster

Bring a touch of luxe to your space with a stunning print. Featuring elegant golden tones and a bold palm design, this piece adds instant sophistication and a hint of tropical flair to any room.

Green Olive Tree 125cm

$199.99 from Adairs

Add natural elegance with this green olive tree. Lush and lifelike, this timeless plant brings a serene, Mediterranean feel to your space, with no watering required. Perfect for brightening corners or complementing neutral décor.

Handcrafted Wooden Chess Set with Wooden Board

$104.90 from Amazon Australia

Elevate your game with this handcrafted wooden chess set. Featuring finely carved pieces and a beautifully finished wooden board, this set is as much a statement piece as it is a game. Perfect for players and collectors alike.

KS Homewares & Decor Buddha Head Statue

$89.95 from Temple & Webster

Invite calm and balance into your space with this buddha head statue. With its serene expression and refined finish, this piece adds a peaceful, spiritual touch to any room. Ideal for meditation corners or tranquil home décor.

Monaco Decorative Floor Vase – Medium

$299.95 from Pillow Talk

Add rustic charm to your home with this textured cement vase. Its earthy tones and sculptural shape make it a perfect statement piece, whether styled solo or with dried stems.

Olcay Pendant Lamp Ceiling

$178.95 from Big W

A modern blend of rattan and velvet, the Olcay Pendant Lamp adds texture and warmth to any room. Its sleek, neutral design makes it a versatile statement piece.

Omre Home Palm Cover Side Table

$45 from Spotlight

With its natural wood top and black legs, this compact side table adds relaxed, coastal charm to any room. Sits stylishly beside a sofa or bed.

Upsimples Set of 5 Display Pictures

$42.99 from Amazon Australia

Create a stylish gallery wall with this set of five versatile frames. This lightweight set is durable, easy to hang and looks striking in loungerooms and entrance halls alike.

Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

