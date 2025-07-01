In the market for a AUS$101 million home? No, me neither. But that’s the ballpark asking price for the Beverly Hills mansion Jennifer Lopez once shared with her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

As the ink dried on their divorce last year, the stunning estate hit the market—still tastefully adorned with all the glamour and elegance you’d expect from J.Lo herself.

While most of us won’t be snapping up a celebrity mansion anytime soon, we can bring a touch of that luxury into our own spaces. So, we’ve pulled together some inspired finds to help you shop the look.

