After ten months of being on the market and no buyers in sight, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have had to slash the price of their Beverly Hills mansion by just over $12.4 million.

Initially listed in July last year for close to $106 million, the couple are now only asking for just over $93.3 million, which is about $1.3 million less than what the couple paid for the marital mansion in May 2023.

A source close to both Ben and J.Lo tells Woman’s Day the couple are looking to offload the 38,000 square foot estate so they can finalise their divorce and finally go their separate ways.

“This is a nightmare for Jen,” the source reveals. “The highs and lows she gets every time she gets a call from her broker is deeply traumatic and a stark reminder of the disaster that was her marriage to Ben.”

The mansion was initially listed for $106 million… (Image: Backgrid) …but due to low interest, Ben and Jen cut the price by $12.4 million. (Image: Backgrid)

HOUSE OF BROKEN DREAMS

Ben and J.Lo bought the 12-bedroom and 24-bathroom mansion in May 2023, and lived there together with Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max, both 17, and Ben’s three kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13 until the pair filed for divorce on their second anniversary in August last year.

While the price tag for the luxury Beverly Hills mansion located in one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive private communities is steep, the house has everything a blended family would need to enjoy a comfortable life.

Along with it’s own bar, boxing ring and indoor pickleball court, the mansion also features a huge 12-car garage, a luxurious zero-edge pool, and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse.

“At this point, Jen doesn’t care how many millions they lose, she just wants it sold and out of her life forever,” says the source. “It’s nothing more than a house of broken dreams now and it’s impossible to move on while the biggest asset in their divorce is in limbo.”

The home features 12 bedrooms… (Image: Backgrid) …and a massive garage for Ben’s car collection. (Image: Backgrid)

$94 MILLION MISTAKE

Since finalising their divorce, Ben has moved into a $32 million mansion in nearby Brentwood to be closer to his kids he shares with Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, J.Lo and the twins are still living in the Beverly Hills mansion until it is sold, although she also purchased a new home near Los Angeles for $28 million in April.

“The hardest part is having to deal with Ben and his lawyers,” the source tells.

“She wants to slash the price even more, but he’s not willing to take the loss. He’s not flush with cash like she is, but she can’t afford to spark another round of divorce negotiations because of that fact either.”

“Ben and J.Lo don’t speak directly either so it takes time and Jen’s not the type to let things drag out. This was her shortest marriage but the most problematic divorce and until the house is sold, she’s struck being constantly reminded of their $94 million mistake.”

Last week, an insider shared that J.Lo skipped the Met Gala because it brought up too many painful memories of her divorce to Ben back to the surface.

Instead, she chose to stay in New Jersey to finish filming scenes for her upcoming romantic comedy film, Office Romance.

