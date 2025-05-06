Jennifer Lopez has skipped this year’s Met Gala… here’s why

The 2025 Met Gala is well underway and all of Tinseltown’s biggest stars have flocked to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art dressed to the nines – but notable Met fixture Jennifer Lopez is nowhere to be seen.

Instead, the 55-year-old singer and actress who co-chaired last year’s Gala is reportedly busy finishing scenes on her new romantic comedy film Office Romance, which is being filmed in nearby New Jersey.

But a source close to the actress says her divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, and the looming trial of her ex Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs, 55, are the real reasons why the superstar has snubbed this year’s Met Gala.

“Of course the real reason is scheduling, but not many are convinced,” the insider tells Woman’s Day. “New Jersey is not that far away and that movie was supposed to have wrapped on May 10.”

PAINFUL MEMORIES

J.Lo is busy filming scenes for her upcoming rom-com in New Jersey. (Credit: Instagram)

It was while J.Lo was co-chairing last year’s Met Gala when rumours started swirling that she and Ben were filing for divorce, which was later confirmed to be true, later confirming they’d filed divorce papers on April 26 in August last year.

Now, the insider says the Gala is bringing too many painful memories of her divorce back to the surface.

“Everyone’s surprised she’s not going – she was co-chair last year, but it was also around the same time things started to go wrong with Ben, so it was a chance to really show the world she’d moved on,” the insider tells.

Just hours before Hollywood’s biggest stars began arriving at this year’s Gala, where the theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, J.Lo shared a picture of her in activewear, making it crystal clear she wouldn’t be going to the Met Gala.

“Push today so you glow tomorrow…” the caption read.

STRESSED ABOUT P DIDDY TRIAL

J.Lo and P Diddy dated on-and-off again from 1999 to 2001. (Credit: Getty)

“Even though it wasn’t a great evening for her last year, there are more than just overshoots of film to her her away from it this year,” the insider shares, saying she’s also keeping a low profile as her ex P Diddy, who she dated on-and-off from 1999 and 2001, faces trial for alleged sex trafficking.

“Don’t underestimate how stressed out she is over possibly getting called in as a witness for the Diddy trial. He was in court for the first time on the day of the Met Gala so she may have been advised to keep a low profile while the case is going on.”

While there’s no word from J.Lo herself on why she’s skipping Hollywood’s most glamourous night, the insider suggests she’s getting ready to move on from Ben and the P Diddy drama with her Office Romance co-star Ben Goldstein, 44, who she reportedly has a very flirty relationship with in between takes on set.

“For now, Jen’s staying focused on her work, her kids and what’s hopefully turning into a sweet romance with Ben,” says the insider.

“It’s early days, but she’s really enjoying spending time with him. There’ll be plenty of Met Galas.”

