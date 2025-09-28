Transform your space with Living Styles’ modern furniture

When it comes to one-stop shopping for your home, we love the Living Styles‘ online collection. Stylish design meets everyday comfort with everything from elegant lounges, cosy bedroom essentials and deliciously decadent decor to transform your home into a stunningly curated space.
With carefully crafted pieces that blend modern aesthetics and timeless appeal, Living Styles helps you create rooms that are as beautiful as they are comfortable. Whether you’re relaxing or entertaining, their elegant selection makes it easy to style your home with confidence and flair.
Here are our top picks from their range!
Effton Fabric U-Shape Sofa, 3 Seater with Double Chaise, Beige
$3265 from Living Styles
This stunning beige sofa is the perfect centrepiece to anchor your loungeroom. With its generous double chaise and soft neutral tone, it creates a welcoming and versatile foundation for any interior style. Its U-shape design invites conversation and comfort, while the clean lines and plush upholstery offer a timeless elegance. Whether styled with layered throws, accent cushions, or a statement rug, this sofa sets the tone for a cohesive, curated space that balances comfort and style.
Key features:
Dimensions: Approximately 431 cm (W) × 170 cm (D) × 85 cm (H)
Construction & Materials:
- Fabric: Linen or polyester blend
- Plush comfort: Filling includes feathers + high-density foam
- Sturdy build: Solid timber frame and timber legs
Seating Capacity: Seats up to 5 people comfortably
Use: Designed for indoor & dry area only—not meant for outdoor use
Maldon Velvet Euro Cushion, Ocean and Gold
$32.95 from Living Styles
The Maldon Velvet Euro Cushion adds a touch of warmth and luxury to any space. Its rich velvet texture and deep gold hue pair beautifully with neutral sofas like beige or grey, making it a stylish, cosy accent for your loungeroom.
Key features:
Dimensions: 55cm W x 10cm D x 55cm H
Materials: Cover: Velvet Fabric (100% Polyester); Filling: Polyester
Two Rabbits Playing Table Lamp
$91.95 from Living Styles
The Two Rabbits Playing Table Lamp adds a charming, whimsical touch with its antique gold base and off-white linen shade. It’s perfect for adding warmth and personality to any bedside or side table.
Key features:
Dimensions: 20 cm (W) x 20 cm (D) x 45 cm (H)
Materials: Shade: Off-white fabric; Base: Antique gold resin with iron accents
Brixton Premium Top Grain Full Leather Sofa, 3 Seater, Tan
$2,259 from Living Styles
The Brixton Premium Leather Sofa combines classic style with exceptional durability, making it a timeless centerpiece for any loungeroom. Its rich tan leather ages beautifully, offering both comfort and sophistication that effortlessly elevates your living space.
Key features:
Dimensions: 231 cm (W) × 96 cm (D) × 82 cm (H)
Construction and Materials:
- Cover: Premium top-grain cowhide leather, fully wrapped for a luxurious feel.
- Frame: Solid larch wood timber and poplar plywood for durability.
- Cushions: High-density foam, down feathers, and silk cotton for exceptional comfort.
- Legs: Metal legs that add a modern touch.
Seating Capacity: Comfortably seats 3 people.
Assembly: Easy assembly required.
Use: Designed for indoor and dry area use only; not recommended for outdoor or wet areas.
Retreat Linen Throw, Sky
$145 from Living Styles
Drape this stunning throw casually over the back or arm of your sofa or chaise to add texture and warmth instantly. It’s an easy way to introduce colour, texture or patterns and you can quickly fold or rearrange it to get multiple looks.
Perfect for layering and making your loungeroom feel inviting!
Key features:
Dimensions: 130cm x 170cm
Materials: 100% Linen
Lincoln Fabric Gas Lift Storage Platform Bed, Queen
$685 from Living Styles
The Lincoln Fabric Gas Lift Storage Platform Bed (Queen) offers a sleek and practical solution for modern bedrooms. Its minimalist design features a beige fabric upholstery that complements various interior styles.
This bed combines functionality with style, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to maximise space without compromising on design.
Key features:
Dimensions: 175 cm (W) × 224.5 cm (D) × 124 cm (H)
Materials:
- Upholstery: Fabric blend of linen and polyester
- Frame: Solid plywood base
- Cushioning: High-density foam for comfort
- Lift Mechanism: Gas lift system for easy access to storage
Storage: Generous under-bed storage space
Benjy Ceramic Base Table Lamp, Large, Blue
$41.95 from Living Styles
The Benjy lamp is an elegant statement piece with a textured blue ceramic base that adds depth and personality to your space. It’s ideally sized for bedside tables or side consoles. The off‑white shade softens ambient light, while the cord switch makes it a practical and hassle-free choice for everyday use.
Key features:
Dimensions
- Overall Size: 24 cm diameter × 47 cm height
- Base Diameter: 15 cm
- Shade Diameter: 24 cm, Shade Height: 21 cm
Materials & Features: Shade: Off-white polyester-cotton laminated fabric; Base: Textured, matte-finish ceramic in a rich blue tone
Orson Marble Bookend Set, Green
$88.95 from Living Styles
Crafted from solid green marble, providing sturdy support for your books while adding a touch of luxury to your shelves. The natural veining in the marble ensures that each set is unique, offering a sophisticated and timeless look.
Key features:
Dimensions: 11.5cm W x 10cm D x 20cm H
Materials: Marble Stone
Orla Kiely Multi Stem Hand Tufted Designer Wool Rug, Classic
$1,789 from Living Styles
The Orla Kiely Multi Stem rug elevates any living room with its bold, retro-inspired pattern and warm earthy tones. Its playful yet sophisticated design adds a touch of mid-century charm, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Perfect for grounding neutral furniture or adding a pop of personality to minimalist spaces, this rug becomes a stylish focal point that ties the room together effortlessly.
Key features:
Dimensions: 230cm x 160cm
Materials: Pure New Wool
Amalfi Miles Fabric & Metal Armchair, Cream / Black
$369 from Living Styles
The Amalfi Miles Armchair features a plush cream herringbone fabric seat with a sleek black metal frame, blending comfort and modern style. Its compact design makes it perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or reading corners, adding a chic statement to any space.
Dimensions: 78cm W x 78cm D x 79.5cm H
Materials: Polyester Fabric, Plywood, Pine Timber, Metal