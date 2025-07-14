Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here.

Finding a cookbook that not only looks beautiful on your kitchen shelf but features so many delicious, easy to make recipes that you’ll reach for it time and time again is not always an easy task.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is here, and that means big discounts on the most popular cookbooks from Australia and around the world. We’ve scoured the sales to find the best cookbooks to snap up this Prime Day.

The best cookbooks in the Amazon Prime Day sales

01 Beatrix Bakes Another Slice by Natalie Paull $19.26 from Amazon Best for: Sweet treats! Bestselling baker Natalie Paull returns with Beatrix Bakes: Another Slice, an all-new compilation of delicious and creative recipes which will delight long-time devotees and new fans alike. The recipes in this book include irresistible cookies and tray bakes, easy cakes, tarts, pies and doughs, and impressive baking day projects to fill your weekend. Shop now 02 Pasta Grannies by Vicky Bennison $28.57 from Amazon Best for: Authentic Italian cuisine. Inspired by the YouTube channel of the same name, Pasta Grannies is a collection of recipes by the best in the pasta-making business… Italian grandmothers! It features over 70 easy and accessible recipes from all over Italy, plus stories about the ordinary women who have created these extraordinary dishes. Pasta Grannies will make you feel like you’ve jetted off to Italy for the summer, all without leaving the comfort of your own home. Shop now 03 Good Cooking Every Day by Julia Busuttil Nishimura $23.19 from Amazon Best for: Dinner party-worthy recipes. Julia Busuttil Nishimura is one of Australia’s most beloved food personalities, known for creating simple, show-stopping dishes that even the most novice of home cooks can replicate. Good Cooking Every Day is packed with delicious meals and guides to creating menus for any occasion — from a simple family dinner, a relaxed lunch with friends or a party to celebrate a special event. Shop Now 04 Sofra by Karima Hazim Chatila and Sivine Tabbouch $30.75 from Amazon Best for: Restaurant-worthy Lebanese food. Mother-daughter duo Karima Hazim and Sivine Tabbouch have created a love letter to Lebanon with this gorgeous collection of dishes that are perfect for sharing. In Sofra, Karima and Sivine guide the reader through typical Lebanese feasts that tell the story of the rich and diverse regions of Lebanon and their love affair with food. You’ll want to share the recipes featured in this cookbook from the freshly rolled Warak Enab and charcoal grilled Kafta, to the deluxe Fattoush and wholesome Tabbouleh salads, with your own family and friends immediately. Shop Now 05 Lune Croissants: All Day, All Night by Kate Reid $33.77 from Amazon Best for: Pastries. Every day, hundreds of people line up at Lune Croissanterie to taste Kate Reid’s buttery, flakey croissants and French pastries. Now you can recreate the drool-worthy pastries at home. Lune Croissants: All Day, All Night features step-by-step techniques for rolling and shaping croissants, plus recipes for every hour of the day. SHOP NOW 06 Pasta Night by Deborah Kaloper $19.72 from Amazon Best for: Easy mid-week meals. This fun cookbook helps you explore the world of pasta from the comfort of your own home. Pasta Night features over 60 recipes from family favourites like Spaghetti and Meatballs and Macaroni and Cheese to restaurant classics like Mussels with Fregola, and Gorgonzola Gnocchi al Forno. You’ll find recipes for easy mid-week meals plus show-stopping dishes to impress your dinner guests. SHOP NOW 07 Martha: The Cookbook by Martha Stewart $38.83 from Amazon Best for: Easy mid-week meals. Join beloved cook Martha Stewart as she shares her favourite recipes and best tips in her 100th cookbook. Learn how to master Martha’s famous Paella, how to recreate her mother’s humble Potato Pierogi, and how to whip up a comforting Apple Brioche Bread Pudding. Martha : The Cookbook is perfect for both long-time Martha devotees and new fans. Shop now 08 Sweet Enough: A Baking Book by Alison Roman $33.80 from Amazon Best for: Desserts. Sweet Enough is the cookbook for people who think they don’t have the time or skill to pull off a dessert. In the pages of this book, Alison Roman shares simple and chic recipes that don’t require much more than two hands and a few mixing bowls to make, including Salted Lemon Pie, Raspberries and Sour Cream, Toasted Rice Pudding, and Caramelised Maple Tart. Sweet Enough will help you impress any dinner party guest whether you’re a seasoned baker or a complete novice. Shop now

