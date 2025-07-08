Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
9 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop, according to our lifestyle writer.

From an insanely discounted Dyson, to our current shoe obsession.
Oh what’s that? You like to shop? Hey, me too! As someone who practically does it for a living, please allow me to yap endlessly about the, quite frankly, amazing Amazon Prime Day deals currently on offer.

Because if you need (or, you know, just want) almost anything right now, from fashion to beauty, homewares, tech and more, you can probably find it for a good whack cheaper at one of the biggest sales in the country. Which happens to be on right now. Winner!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

I’m sure by now you’ve already heard of Amazon Prime Day, but ICYMI, it’s the once-a-year mega sale that you truly don’t want to miss. The deals can be huge (like, say, almost 60 percent off a Dyson vacuum – yes, really); plus you get bonus perks like free delivery.

To access these exclusive deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member – but it couldn’t be easier to sign up, and new members get a 30-day free trial. And yes, you can cancel whenever you want – meaning you can sign up, get in on some serious savings, then cancel your account before a cent comes out. (Although, membership includes access to their streaming platform, Prime Video, and costs $9.99 a month or $79 a year – not a bad deal.)

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day is happening right now, but despite the name, it actually lasts all week (for the first time, actually, how thoughtful of the Amazon geniuses!). From July 8 to July 14, 2025, Aussies get a full seven days of deals across literally thousands of products, from skincare staples to fashion finds and so much more.

I’ve been quietly filling my cart for days now, so let’s dive in to what’s worth grabbing while the deals are hot.

adidas Sportswear Vl Court 3.0 Prime Day
Photo: Amazon

01

Adidas Sportswear Vl Court 3.0

$110 $75.99 from Amazon

Sneakers are the unsung heroes of the footwear world, and I don’t know about you, but I need to add a black pair to my ever-growing collection. Okay, okay, ~another~ black pair – but with 30 percent off for Prime Day, it would be rude not nab these classic low-profile Adidas kicks.

Shop Now
LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Eye Sleeping Mask (20g)
Photo: Amazon

02

LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Eye Sleeping Mask (20g)

$40.51 $35.24 from Amazon

Beauty products that work while you sleep are the real MVPs, and this one from cult brand Laneige is no exception. Juicy and plumping and delicious for the delicate skin under your eyes, this little pot of pink helps brighten and firm up the area, all while you dream the night away.

Shop Now
Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Prime Day
Photo: Amazon

03

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$799 $369 from Amazon

The Dyson is the the Rolls Royce of vacuums, and at almost 60 percent off, this Prime Day deal is ~the one~ we’ve all been waiting for. I think this year might just be the year all of my cleaning dreams come true. (What? A girl can have dreams!)

Shop Now
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream, Instant Relief and Hydration, 50ml
Photo: Amazon

04

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream (50ml)

$20.95 $14.04 from Amazon

Is it just me, or is anyone else suffering from chronically dry mitts right now? I blame the winter weather, but La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream is going to swoop in like a superhero and save my skin. The French brand is known for their gentle products that are kind to even sensitive skin. Winner.

Shop Now
CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging Prime Day
Photo: Amazon

05

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging

$55 $44 from Amazon

If you’ve been stinging for a pair of new tights but don’t want to fork out upwards of $100 – same. These buttery soft leggings have earned a reputation online for being a quiet contender for the best-tights-ever title, rivalling big-name brands like Lululemon. The discount just makes them even sweeter.

Shop Now
dreame Hair Gleam Hair Dryer in Pink Amazon Prime Day
Photo: Amazon

06

dreame Hair Gleam Hair Dryer in Pink

$169 $79 from Amazon

Oh hey there, $90, you’re looking mighty cute in my pocket after I buy this more-than-half-price hairdryer! This baby promises to smooth your locks by releasing a high concentration of gold negative ions while you blow. Plus, it’s pink. Enough said.

Shop Now
UGG Slippers Women Australian Premium Soft Sheepskin Wool Winter Slippers Thick Sole Muffin
Photo: Amazon

07

UGG Australian Shepherd Slippers

$69.50 $55.60 from Amazon

I have to admit, I’ve become a bit obsessed with uggs of late, and these cute nana-core slippers have become my latest wardrobe essential, even more so after Selena Gomez wore a pair out on the set of Only Murders In The Building.

Shop Now
OPI Xpress/on Press-On Nails in Malaga Wine
Photo: Amazon

08

OPI Xpress/on Press-On Nails in Malaga Wine

$23.95 $16.49 from Amazon

Perfect nails, in an instant, no smelly polish or hours spent in the salon chair required. Sold.

Shop Now
Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog Amazon Prime Day
Photo: Caption

09

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog

$79.99 $44.99 from Amazon

Crocs are… contentious. I know this. But love them or hate them, there’s no denying these are possibly the comfiest slide-on-and-go shoes to exist. Whether you wear them out and about with pride or save them for home enjoyment, you’ll never regret a pair of Crocs. Especially in this butter yellow shade, which just happens to be entering its trending era right now.

Shop Now
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

