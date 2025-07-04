Scotty Cam Reveals Easy Home Maintenance Checks That’ll Save You a Fortune

In a bid to help Aussies avoid costly household mishaps, Allianz has teamed up with beloved TV handyman Scotty Cam to launch an educational series on proactive home maintenance.

The new seven-part series is part of Allianz’s Blue Eagle initiative. It’s designed to educate homeowners on spotting and fixing simple problems before they turn into expensive repairs.

From rusty flexi hoses to clogged gutters, small oversights can lead to big headaches, so Scotty is on a mission to show everyday Australians just how easy it is to stay on top of home maintenance.

These simple maintenance tips will help you to have a happy home life. (Adobe Stock)

A Hands-On Approach

The Blue Eagle series follows Scotty as he visits the homes of radio personality Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli and comedian Tanya Hennessy, checking common trouble spots like bathrooms, outdoor drainage and roof gutters.

With his signature no-fuss style, Scotty demonstrates how quick, routine inspections can save households thousands in the long run.

“If I weren’t in this industry, I probably wouldn’t realise how much damage a rusty flexi hose or clogged gutter can cause. But since I do, I know that ignoring these small maintenance tasks can lead to big issues for your home and your wallet,” he said.

“With Allianz’s Blue Eagle initiative, we’re spreading awareness and sharing easy, actionable tips to encourage everyone to take a few minutes to do these small checks and prevent future problems.”

A study found that 63 per cent of homeowners attempt repairs on their own, even without professional guidance. (Adobe Stock)

The Cost of Complacency

According to research commissioned by Allianz, 13 per cent of homeowners never inspect their homes or only do so when something goes wrong. Just 16 per cent carry out checks every three months, which falls well short of Allianz’s recommendation for monthly maintenance checks.

Many Aussies skip regular inspections due to a lack of know-how (36 per cent), cost concerns (32 per cent), or the belief that they’re unnecessary (23 per cent). However, the same study found that 63 per cent of homeowners attempt repairs on their own, even without professional guidance, making education even more critical.

“At Allianz, we understand that homeowners have a lot on their plates, but quick, frequent checks could prevent future complications. And who better to remind us of these small routine checks than our trusted host and handyman, Scotty Cam,” said Shez Ford, Chief General Manager, Consumer at Allianz Australia.

Shez added: “The future of home insurance in Australia will increasingly depend on proactive maintenance and early intervention. Through our Allianz Blue Eagle initiative, and our commitment to providing care and support, we aim to empower homeowners with the knowledge and tools they need to take preventative steps in maintaining their homes.”

5 Easy DIY Tips for Home Maintenance Checks

Here are five quick and simple checks you can do around the house to stay on top of maintenance:

Inspect Your Flexi Hoses: Look under sinks and behind toilets for rusty, fraying, or bulging hoses. Replace them every five to 10 years, or sooner if damaged. Clean Out Your Gutters: Blocked gutters can lead to water damage. Clear out leaves and debris, especially after heavy rain or wind. Test for Leaks: Check taps, toilets and visible pipes for slow drips or pooling water. Early detection can prevent serious plumbing issues. Look for Cracks or Gaps: Walk around the house and inspect walls, ceilings and windows for any cracks or signs of moisture. Small gaps can lead to big energy or structural problems. Check Smoke Alarms and Lights: Make sure all smoke detectors are working and lights aren’t flickering. Test buttons monthly and change batteries yearly.

A simple home maintenance check you can DIY is to make sure all lights are working properly. (Adobe Stock)

Taking just a few minutes each month to perform these checks can help you avoid costly repairs, improve your home’s safety and efficiency, and give you peace of mind. As Scotty reminds us, a little attention now can save a lot of stress later – and your future self (and wallet) will thank you.

