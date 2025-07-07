Investing in the latest tech and gadgets can prove a costly venture. Between the latest phones, the coolest headphones and life-improving home gizmos, adding everything to cart can quickly stack up.
Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and that means Amazon Prime Day tech deals. We’ve scoured the sales to find the best bargains we’ll be saving pennies on this Prime Day.
All you need to do to access hundreds of deals is sign up for Amazon, here, free for the first 30 days, then read on for our top picks to shop now.
The popular tech items to buy during Prime Day (before they sell out)
Products under $100
Belkin SoundForm Over-Ear Headphones
Samsung Galaxy Fit3
DreamZ Heated Blanket Electric Throw
Belkin BoostCharge Portable Charger
Products under $250
Cricut 2007993 Joy Machine
Sperax 3 in 1 Walking Pad
Bob & Brad Q2 Pro Mini Massage Gun
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Products under $500
Dreame G10 Pro
HMD Fusion Android Smartphone
Ninja Slushi
Roborock F25 Vacuum Cleaner
Products under $750
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus
Dyson Airwrap
Breville Barista Express
Dyson Airstrait™ Hair Straightener
Early Prime Day tech deals you can shop now
Check out more Amazon tech deals that are live now.
- Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, $439 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6, $599 at Amazon
- Epson EcoTank ET-2850 A4 Colour Inket Multifunction Printer, $499 at Amazon
- DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo, $469 at Amazon
- ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Wireless Gaming Mouse, $399 at Amazon
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $149.95 at Amazon
- HP USB-C G5 Dock, $299 at Amazon
See more early Prime Day sales here.
When does Amazon Prime Day start and end?
Amazon’s Prime Day sale kicks off at 12:01AM AEST on Tuesday, July 8 and runs until 11:59PM AEST on Monday, July 14.
New deals will drop throughout the seven-day sales event, with savings on leading brands like Apple, Bose, Dyson, Samsung, Sony and more.
How does Amazon Prime Day compare to other Amazon sales?
Throughout the year, Amazon participates in sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day. However, Amazon Prime Day is considered the sale of the year; so iconic that other retailers have jumped on the bandwagon.
Do you need to be a member to shop the Amazon Prime Day sales?
Short answer? Yes. To access the Amazon Prime Day sale, you need to have a Prime membership. This comes with plenty of benefits!
If you are already subscribed to Prime Video, that means you’re already a member. If not, an Amazon Prime membership is just $9.99 a month.
Perks include access to free delivery, same-day delivery as well as access to streaming platform Prime Video. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial, here.
Why trust us?
If there’s one thing we love more than tech at Woman’s Day, it’s a sale. We consider ourselves experts in both categories, and we’ve spent hours doing our research and scouring the internet for the best deals. There’s nothing on this list we won’t be shopping too, so get in before we do!
Related links
- Amazon Prime Day is finally here! Here’s everything you need to bag a bargain
- The best Amazon Prime Day sales on luggage and travel to shop before your next trip
- Want to save big on a smartwatch this Amazon Prime Day? We’ve got you covered