These viral Prime Day tech deals are actually worth it (yes, including a walking pad)

We’ve scrolled so you don’t have to.
Investing in the latest tech and gadgets can prove a costly venture. Between the latest phones, the coolest headphones and life-improving home gizmos, adding everything to cart can quickly stack up.

Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and that means Amazon Prime Day tech deals. We’ve scoured the sales to find the best bargains we’ll be saving pennies on this Prime Day.

All you need to do to access hundreds of deals is sign up for Amazon, here, free for the first 30 days, then read on for our top picks to shop now.

  1. What to buy during Amazon Prime Day
  2. Early Prime Day tech deals to shop now
  3. When does Prime Day start and end?
  4. How does this compare to other Amazon sales?
  5. Do you need to be a member to shop the sales?
Skip ahead:

The popular tech items to buy during Prime Day (before they sell out)

Products under $100

Belkin SoundForm Over-Ear Headphones

$73.48 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Fit3

$89.95 at Amazon

DreamZ Heated Blanket Electric Throw

$65.99 at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Portable Charger

$59.95 at Amazon

Products under $250

Cricut 2007993 Joy Machine

$349 at Amazon

Sperax 3 in 1 Walking Pad

$219.99 at Amazon

Bob & Brad Q2 Pro Mini Massage Gun

$154.50 at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

$165 at Amazon

Products under $500

Dreame G10 Pro

$599 at Amazon

HMD Fusion Android Smartphone

$499 at Amazon

Ninja Slushi

$599.99 at Amazon

Roborock F25 Vacuum Cleaner

$699 at Amazon

Products under $750

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus

$949 at Amazon

Dyson Airwrap

$849 at Amazon

Breville Barista Express

$999 at Amazon

Dyson Airstrait™ Hair Straightener

$749 at Amazon

Early Prime Day tech deals you can shop now

Check out more Amazon tech deals that are live now.

See more early Prime Day sales here.

When does Amazon Prime Day start and end?

Amazon’s Prime Day sale kicks off at 12:01AM AEST on Tuesday, July 8 and runs until 11:59PM AEST on Monday, July 14.

New deals will drop throughout the seven-day sales event, with savings on leading brands like Apple, Bose, Dyson, Samsung, Sony and more.

How does Amazon Prime Day compare to other Amazon sales?

Throughout the year, Amazon participates in sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day. However, Amazon Prime Day is considered the sale of the year; so iconic that other retailers have jumped on the bandwagon.

Do you need to be a member to shop the Amazon Prime Day sales?

Short answer? Yes. To access the Amazon Prime Day sale, you need to have a Prime membership. This comes with plenty of benefits!

If you are already subscribed to Prime Video, that means you’re already a member. If not, an Amazon Prime membership is just $9.99 a month.

Perks include access to free delivery, same-day delivery as well as access to streaming platform Prime Video. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial, here.

SIGN UP HERE

Why trust us?

If there’s one thing we love more than tech at Woman’s Day, it’s a sale. We consider ourselves experts in both categories, and we’ve spent hours doing our research and scouring the internet for the best deals. There’s nothing on this list we won’t be shopping too, so get in before we do!

