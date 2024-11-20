The festive season may be a happy and joyful time, but it can also be quite stressful. Finding that elusive perfect gift for the people in your life often feels near-impossible, especially if you want to give them something really unique.

Advertisement

If that’s a predicament you face every year, we’re here to provide some reprieve and give you some inspiration for unique gifts for her.

Every woman is different and thus has different interests, so finding something that you know she’ll love can be a tough task.

From reading to travelling to cooking and everything in between, you want your gift to be as unique and special as the person you’re giving it to.

So, without further ado, continue scrolling to read our top picks for unique gifts!

Advertisement

The most unique gifts for her

01 Personalised Cocktail Recipe Book $59.99 at Wonderbly Best for: The cocktail connoisseur The silly season is synonymous with lots of eating and drinking, and this customised cocktail recipe book is perfect for Christmas time and beyond. What better way to show the cocktail connoisseur in your life that you really get them? Key features: Personalised with their name

Choose spicy, sweet, zesty or smooth

Choose their cocktail name and cover design

List four of their best qualities and you’ll be given a toast to them

Write a dedication SHOP NOW

02 Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo $299 at The Iconic Best for: The memory maker Capturing joyful and important moments on camera is likely a high priority for the sentimental woman in your life. If that’s the case, you can’t go wrong with this Instax camera that prints your photos out for you! It’s a great way for her to decorate or scrapbook. Key features: Smartphone printer

Remote shooting

Colour and editing modes

10 lens options

10 film effects

Instax film required; not included SHOP NOW

03 Personalised Book Embosser $65 at Amazon Best for: The book lover Finding unique gifts for readers can be a real challenge, and if you often find yourself sticking to the same safe options of bookmarks or gift vouchers, this book embosser is sure to impress. It’s customisable, so she can label her books with her name inside! Key features: Personalised

40mm

Hand-held SHOP NOW

04 T2 Yours & Mine Tea Gift Set $90 at T2 Best for: The relaxer Tea drinkers are often very vocal about just how much they love tea, so what better way to show her you listen than by gifting this tea set? It includes a mixture of different flavoured tea bags, as well as two gorgeous mugs. Key features: 2 mugs

14 tea bags in individual sachets (two of each blend)

Packed in a colourful and reusable box

Flavours include French Earl Grey, Melbourne Breakfast, New York Breakfast, Green Rose, Sleep Tight, The Dreamer, Packs A Peach SHOP NOW

Advertisement

05 Birth Month Wildflower Bouquet $90 at T2 Best for: The sentimental one These special birth month glass bouquet are a stunning and unique way to spoil the sentimental woman in your life. They’re crafted using stunning shimmering fragments of recycled glass! Key features: Planted on an alderwood base

Wire grass

Made from recycled glass

Handmade SHOP NOW

06 Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List Australian Edition $26.61 (usually $39.99) at Amazon ; International edition $24.75 (usually $39.99) at Amazon Best for: The globetrotter If she’s a travel fanatic and is constantly looking for the next place to tick off her bucket list, these Lonely Planet books are a must-have. They rank the top 500 experiences in Australia and the world, which will leave her inspired to embark on her next adventure in no time. Key features: Experts have ranked the top 500 unmissable experiences and hidden gems

Great coffee table book

Learn about cultures, traditions, food, wildlife, natural landscapes and more

Mixture of photos and commentary SHOP NOW

07 Italian Summer Salad Bowl $40 at Gifts Australia Best for: The cook Proudly presenting their food creations is half the fun for foodies, and this adorable Italian summer salad bowl would definitely help them tick that box. It’s a great conversation starter and the perfect centrepiece for the dining table. Key features: 30cm x 30cm x 9cm

Made from melamine

Adorned with Mediterranean-inspired illustrations SHOP NOW

08 Woman’s Day Magazine Subscription $115 at Mag Shop Best for: The celebrity lover If she loves to indulge in some celebrity news, inspiring real-life stories, and curated lifestyle content, gifting her a Woman’s Day subscription is super thoughtful. It’s also the gift that keeps on giving, as she’ll receive a copy of the magazine every week for six months! Key features: 26 issues

Free delivery in Australia

Comes out every Monday SHOP NOW

Advertisement

09 Insulated Picnic Basket Set $79.90 (usually $119.95) at Pillow Talk Best for: The outdoorsy type If she loves to spend time out in the sunshine, this picnic basket set is the perfect gift for her. It includes everything she’ll need for a relaxing day outside. Key features: Insulated

Includes 4x forks, 4x knives, 4x spoons, 4x acrylic glasses, 4x side plates

Vegan leather straps secure crockery and cutlery for safe transport SHOP NOW

10 Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shakers $39 at Gifts Australia Best for: The trinket collector You wanted something unique? These lemon and strawberry salt and pepper shakers certainly fit that description! They’re super fun and playful, and the perfect knick-knack for someone who loves to collect trinkets. Key features: Ceramic

Food-grade safe

Dishwasher safe SHOP NOW

11 Journey Of Something Embroidery Kit $35 at David Jones Best for: The creative If she’s the creative type, this embroidery kit will be right up her alley. It will satisfy her hobby and give her something tangible to keep too. Key features: 1x 20cm bamboo embroidery hoop

1x printed fabric

14x embroidery thread colours

2x embroidery needles SHOP NOW

12 Tropico Melamine Dining Set from $15.95 (usually $19.95) at Bed Bath N’ Table Best for: The ultimate entertainer If she’s a hostess at heart, this dining set is the ultimate gift. Featuring a fun and unique tropical design, it’ll have her guests talking and asking where she got it from. Key features: Items sold separately

Rectangle tray

Chip platter

Bowls (set of 4)

Tapas plates (set of 4)

Dishwasher safe SHOP NOW

Advertisement

13 Bialetti Dolce & Gabbana Irresistible Coffee Tin $30 at David Jones Best for: The coffee lover This luxurious collaboration between Bialetti and Dolce & Gabbana is a must-have for coffee drinkers. Featuring a bag of premium Bialetti coffee and a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana tin, she’ll be beyond stoked with this gift. Key features: 200g Perfetto Moka Irresistible ground coffee

Packaging consists of a soft bag with an aroma-saving valve

Exclusive collector’s tin can SHOP NOW

How do I choose a unique gift?

Gift giving can be a challenging task, especially if you want to give them something unique.

But what it comes down to is knowing your audience: if you know what their hobbies and interests are, you’ll find it a lot easier to find something that’s suitable for them.

If you make it personal to them, you’re almost guaranteed it’ll be a winner.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use