The festive season may be a happy and joyful time, but it can also be quite stressful. Finding that elusive perfect gift for the people in your life often feels near-impossible, especially if you want to give them something really unique.
If that’s a predicament you face every year, we’re here to provide some reprieve and give you some inspiration for unique gifts for her.
Every woman is different and thus has different interests, so finding something that you know she’ll love can be a tough task.
From reading to travelling to cooking and everything in between, you want your gift to be as unique and special as the person you’re giving it to.
So, without further ado, continue scrolling to read our top picks for unique gifts!
The most unique gifts for her
01
Personalised Cocktail Recipe Book
$59.99 at Wonderbly
Best for: The cocktail connoisseur
The silly season is synonymous with lots of eating and drinking, and this customised cocktail recipe book is perfect for Christmas time and beyond.
What better way to show the cocktail connoisseur in your life that you really get them?
Key features:
- Personalised with their name
- Choose spicy, sweet, zesty or smooth
- Choose their cocktail name and cover design
- List four of their best qualities and you’ll be given a toast to them
- Write a dedication
02
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo
$299 at The Iconic
Best for: The memory maker
Capturing joyful and important moments on camera is likely a high priority for the sentimental woman in your life.
If that’s the case, you can’t go wrong with this Instax camera that prints your photos out for you! It’s a great way for her to decorate or scrapbook.
Key features:
- Smartphone printer
- Remote shooting
- Colour and editing modes
- 10 lens options
- 10 film effects
- Instax film required; not included
03
Personalised Book Embosser
$65 at Amazon
Best for: The book lover
Finding unique gifts for readers can be a real challenge, and if you often find yourself sticking to the same safe options of bookmarks or gift vouchers, this book embosser is sure to impress.
It’s customisable, so she can label her books with her name inside!
Key features:
- Personalised
- 40mm
- Hand-held
04
T2 Yours & Mine Tea Gift Set
$90 at T2
Best for: The relaxer
Tea drinkers are often very vocal about just how much they love tea, so what better way to show her you listen than by gifting this tea set?
It includes a mixture of different flavoured tea bags, as well as two gorgeous mugs.
Key features:
- 2 mugs
- 14 tea bags in individual sachets (two of each blend)
- Packed in a colourful and reusable box
- Flavours include French Earl Grey, Melbourne Breakfast, New York Breakfast, Green Rose, Sleep Tight, The Dreamer, Packs A Peach
05
Birth Month Wildflower Bouquet
$90 at T2
Best for: The sentimental one
These special birth month glass bouquet are a stunning and unique way to spoil the sentimental woman in your life.
They’re crafted using stunning shimmering fragments of recycled glass!
Key features:
- Planted on an alderwood base
- Wire grass
- Made from recycled glass
- Handmade
06
Best for: The globetrotter
If she’s a travel fanatic and is constantly looking for the next place to tick off her bucket list, these Lonely Planet books are a must-have.
They rank the top 500 experiences in Australia and the world, which will leave her inspired to embark on her next adventure in no time.
Key features:
- Experts have ranked the top 500 unmissable experiences and hidden gems
- Great coffee table book
- Learn about cultures, traditions, food, wildlife, natural landscapes and more
- Mixture of photos and commentary
07
Italian Summer Salad Bowl
$40 at Gifts Australia
Best for: The cook
Proudly presenting their food creations is half the fun for foodies, and this adorable Italian summer salad bowl would definitely help them tick that box.
It’s a great conversation starter and the perfect centrepiece for the dining table.
Key features:
- 30cm x 30cm x 9cm
- Made from melamine
- Adorned with Mediterranean-inspired illustrations
08
Woman’s Day Magazine Subscription
$115 at Mag Shop
Best for: The celebrity lover
If she loves to indulge in some celebrity news, inspiring real-life stories, and curated lifestyle content, gifting her a Woman’s Day subscription is super thoughtful.
It’s also the gift that keeps on giving, as she’ll receive a copy of the magazine every week for six months!
Key features:
- 26 issues
- Free delivery in Australia
- Comes out every Monday
09
Insulated Picnic Basket Set
$79.90 (usually $119.95) at Pillow Talk
Best for: The outdoorsy type
If she loves to spend time out in the sunshine, this picnic basket set is the perfect gift for her.
It includes everything she’ll need for a relaxing day outside.
Key features:
- Insulated
- Includes 4x forks, 4x knives, 4x spoons, 4x acrylic glasses, 4x side plates
- Vegan leather straps secure crockery and cutlery for safe transport
10
Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shakers
$39 at Gifts Australia
Best for: The trinket collector
You wanted something unique? These lemon and strawberry salt and pepper shakers certainly fit that description!
They’re super fun and playful, and the perfect knick-knack for someone who loves to collect trinkets.
Key features:
- Ceramic
- Food-grade safe
- Dishwasher safe
11
Journey Of Something Embroidery Kit
$35 at David Jones
Best for: The creative
If she’s the creative type, this embroidery kit will be right up her alley.
It will satisfy her hobby and give her something tangible to keep too.
Key features:
- 1x 20cm bamboo embroidery hoop
- 1x printed fabric
- 14x embroidery thread colours
- 2x embroidery needles
12
Tropico Melamine Dining Set
from $15.95 (usually $19.95) at Bed Bath N’ Table
Best for: The ultimate entertainer
If she’s a hostess at heart, this dining set is the ultimate gift.
Featuring a fun and unique tropical design, it’ll have her guests talking and asking where she got it from.
Key features:
- Items sold separately
- Rectangle tray
- Chip platter
- Bowls (set of 4)
- Tapas plates (set of 4)
- Dishwasher safe
13
Bialetti Dolce & Gabbana Irresistible Coffee Tin
$30 at David Jones
Best for: The coffee lover
This luxurious collaboration between Bialetti and Dolce & Gabbana is a must-have for coffee drinkers.
Featuring a bag of premium Bialetti coffee and a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana tin, she’ll be beyond stoked with this gift.
Key features:
- 200g Perfetto Moka Irresistible ground coffee
- Packaging consists of a soft bag with an aroma-saving valve
- Exclusive collector’s tin can
How do I choose a unique gift?
Gift giving can be a challenging task, especially if you want to give them something unique.
But what it comes down to is knowing your audience: if you know what their hobbies and interests are, you’ll find it a lot easier to find something that’s suitable for them.
If you make it personal to them, you’re almost guaranteed it’ll be a winner.