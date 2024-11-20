Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Homes

Show the women in your life you care with these unique gift ideas

Nothing screams ‘I love you’ like a thoughtful gift.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Journalist

The festive season may be a happy and joyful time, but it can also be quite stressful. Finding that elusive perfect gift for the people in your life often feels near-impossible, especially if you want to give them something really unique.

Advertisement

If that’s a predicament you face every year, we’re here to provide some reprieve and give you some inspiration for unique gifts for her.

Every woman is different and thus has different interests, so finding something that you know she’ll love can be a tough task.

From reading to travelling to cooking and everything in between, you want your gift to be as unique and special as the person you’re giving it to.

So, without further ado, continue scrolling to read our top picks for unique gifts!

Advertisement

The most unique gifts for her

Personalised Cocktail Recipe Book

01

Personalised Cocktail Recipe Book

$59.99 at Wonderbly

Best for: The cocktail connoisseur

The silly season is synonymous with lots of eating and drinking, and this customised cocktail recipe book is perfect for Christmas time and beyond.

What better way to show the cocktail connoisseur in your life that you really get them?

Key features:

  • Personalised with their name
  • Choose spicy, sweet, zesty or smooth
  • Choose their cocktail name and cover design
  • List four of their best qualities and you’ll be given a toast to them
  • Write a dedication
SHOP NOW
Instax Film Camera

02

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo

$299 at The Iconic

Best for: The memory maker

Capturing joyful and important moments on camera is likely a high priority for the sentimental woman in your life.

If that’s the case, you can’t go wrong with this Instax camera that prints your photos out for you! It’s a great way for her to decorate or scrapbook.

Key features:

  • Smartphone printer
  • Remote shooting
  • Colour and editing modes
  • 10 lens options
  • 10 film effects
  • Instax film required; not included
SHOP NOW
Personalised Book Embosser

03

Personalised Book Embosser

$65 at Amazon

Best for: The book lover

Finding unique gifts for readers can be a real challenge, and if you often find yourself sticking to the same safe options of bookmarks or gift vouchers, this book embosser is sure to impress.

It’s customisable, so she can label her books with her name inside!

Key features:

  • Personalised
  • 40mm
  • Hand-held
SHOP NOW
T2 Yours & Mine Tea Gift Set

04

T2 Yours & Mine Tea Gift Set

$90 at T2

Best for: The relaxer

Tea drinkers are often very vocal about just how much they love tea, so what better way to show her you listen than by gifting this tea set?

It includes a mixture of different flavoured tea bags, as well as two gorgeous mugs.

Key features:

  • 2 mugs
  • 14 tea bags in individual sachets (two of each blend)
  • Packed in a colourful and reusable box
  • Flavours include French Earl Grey, Melbourne Breakfast, New York Breakfast, Green Rose, Sleep Tight, The Dreamer, Packs A Peach
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Birth Month flower crystal bouquet

05

Birth Month Wildflower Bouquet

$90 at T2

Best for: The sentimental one

These special birth month glass bouquet are a stunning and unique way to spoil the sentimental woman in your life.

They’re crafted using stunning shimmering fragments of recycled glass!

Key features:

  • Planted on an alderwood base
  • Wire grass
  • Made from recycled glass
  • Handmade
SHOP NOW
Lonely Planet travel list books

06

Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List

Australian Edition $26.61 (usually $39.99) at Amazon ; International edition $24.75 (usually $39.99) at Amazon

Best for: The globetrotter

If she’s a travel fanatic and is constantly looking for the next place to tick off her bucket list, these Lonely Planet books are a must-have.

They rank the top 500 experiences in Australia and the world, which will leave her inspired to embark on her next adventure in no time.

Key features:

  • Experts have ranked the top 500 unmissable experiences and hidden gems
  • Great coffee table book
  • Learn about cultures, traditions, food, wildlife, natural landscapes and more
  • Mixture of photos and commentary
SHOP NOW
Italian Summer Salad Bowl

07

Italian Summer Salad Bowl

$40 at Gifts Australia

Best for: The cook

Proudly presenting their food creations is half the fun for foodies, and this adorable Italian summer salad bowl would definitely help them tick that box.

It’s a great conversation starter and the perfect centrepiece for the dining table.

Key features:

  • 30cm x 30cm x 9cm
  • Made from melamine
  • Adorned with Mediterranean-inspired illustrations
SHOP NOW
Woman’s Day Magazine Subscription

08

Woman’s Day Magazine Subscription

$115 at Mag Shop

Best for: The celebrity lover

If she loves to indulge in some celebrity news, inspiring real-life stories, and curated lifestyle content, gifting her a Woman’s Day subscription is super thoughtful.

It’s also the gift that keeps on giving, as she’ll receive a copy of the magazine every week for six months!

Key features:

  • 26 issues
  • Free delivery in Australia
  • Comes out every Monday
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Insulated Picnic Basket Set

09

Insulated Picnic Basket Set

$79.90 (usually $119.95) at Pillow Talk

Best for: The outdoorsy type

If she loves to spend time out in the sunshine, this picnic basket set is the perfect gift for her.

It includes everything she’ll need for a relaxing day outside.

Key features:

  • Insulated
  • Includes 4x forks, 4x knives, 4x spoons, 4x acrylic glasses, 4x side plates
  • Vegan leather straps secure crockery and cutlery for safe transport
SHOP NOW
Lemon and strawberry Salt and Pepper Shakers

10

Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shakers

$39 at Gifts Australia

Best for: The trinket collector

You wanted something unique? These lemon and strawberry salt and pepper shakers certainly fit that description!

They’re super fun and playful, and the perfect knick-knack for someone who loves to collect trinkets.

Key features:

  • Ceramic
  • Food-grade safe
  • Dishwasher safe
SHOP NOW
Embroidery kit

11

Journey Of Something Embroidery Kit

$35 at David Jones

Best for: The creative

If she’s the creative type, this embroidery kit will be right up her alley.

It will satisfy her hobby and give her something tangible to keep too.

Key features:

  • 1x 20cm bamboo embroidery hoop
  • 1x printed fabric
  • 14x embroidery thread colours
  • 2x embroidery needles
SHOP NOW
Tropico Melamine Dining Set

12

Tropico Melamine Dining Set

from $15.95 (usually $19.95) at Bed Bath N’ Table

Best for: The ultimate entertainer

If she’s a hostess at heart, this dining set is the ultimate gift.

Featuring a fun and unique tropical design, it’ll have her guests talking and asking where she got it from.

Key features:

  • Items sold separately
  • Rectangle tray
  • Chip platter
  • Bowls (set of 4)
  • Tapas plates (set of 4)
  • Dishwasher safe
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Bialetti Dolce & Gabbana Irresistible Coffee Tin

13

Bialetti Dolce & Gabbana Irresistible Coffee Tin

$30 at David Jones

Best for: The coffee lover

This luxurious collaboration between Bialetti and Dolce & Gabbana is a must-have for coffee drinkers.

Featuring a bag of premium Bialetti coffee and a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana tin, she’ll be beyond stoked with this gift.

Key features:

  • 200g Perfetto Moka Irresistible ground coffee 
  • Packaging consists of a soft bag with an aroma-saving valve
  • Exclusive collector’s tin can
SHOP NOW

How do I choose a unique gift?

Gift giving can be a challenging task, especially if you want to give them something unique.

But what it comes down to is knowing your audience: if you know what their hobbies and interests are, you’ll find it a lot easier to find something that’s suitable for them.

If you make it personal to them, you’re almost guaranteed it’ll be a winner.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Journalist Charlotte Knoke Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement