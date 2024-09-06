Whether it’s for style or practical reasons, string bikinis can serve a great purpose. Earning their name from their unique tie design, this bikini style is popular for a reason.

Not only do the side-ties add a subtle flare to an otherwise boring bikini, but string bikinis can also be a much more breathable option for the days when less is more.

So, when the heat is unbearable and you want to feel like you’re wearing nothing at all, we’ve gathered some of the best string bikinis to add to your summer swimwear collection.

The best string bikinis in Australia

01 Tie Side Bikini Bottom $84 at Moana Bikini This fully adjustable bikini can be tied to your liking at the sides and in terms of your desired coverage level. Seamless and reversible into a vibrant pink, it’s a piece you’re sure to keep coming back to. Sizes: XS to XXL Key features: Seamless and reversible

02 Candypants Red Bikini With Flower Corsage Detail from $24 (usually $32) at ASOS In a striking red hue that is just to die for, this string bikini set – top and bottoms available to purchase separately – features a delicate flower corsage for that extra touch. Sizes: 6 to 18 Key features: Low rise

03 Jeanne Beaded String Brief $100 at Sir The Label Crafted from form-fitting lycra in a rich chocolate colourway, this bikini bottom features a single adjustable self-tie for minimal tan lines and a cluster of beads for an elevated finish. Sizes: 6 to 14 Colours: limone, black, ligne, Milazzo stripe, ivory, mariposa lily and studio print Key features: Low rise

04 Frill Tie Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom $19.99 at Glassons These thong bikini bottoms feature a frill tie-side detailing that not only provides a personalised fit but also infuses a touch of chic style into your swimwear ensemble. Sizes: 6 to 14 Key features: Detailed frill tie side

05 Stone Crochet Bikini Bottoms $49 (usually $61) at Jaded London Switch it up this summer with these crochet string bikini bottoms that are low-rise with adjustable tie sides and floral crochet appliqués for a stylish swim piece. Sizes: XS to L Key features: Micro triangle style

How do you secure a string bikini?

With string bikinis, it’s important to tie them securely to avoid any mishaps in or out of the water. Tying the strings in a double knot usually does the trick, but there are some other ways to find security.

You want to ensure you adjust the fit to your body and choose the right size for proper coverage and support. Opt for high-quality fabrics that offer stretch and support, and utilise any additional features like ties or clasps.

It’s also good to plan ahead and consider the activities you’ll be doing and adjust accordingly, while also being mindful of your movements to avoid shifting.