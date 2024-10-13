Whether you’re doing laps around the pool or lounging by the shore with a book in hand, a one-piece swimsuit is usually the preferred style come summer.

Advertisement

Providing a little more coverage than your regular bikini, one-pieces are also favoured thanks to their ability to enhance and flatter different body shapes, adding a much-needed confidence boost when we need it.

It’s also perfect if you’re a swimmer, surfer or just looking to try new things like paddle boarding, as it stays in place so you don’t have to worry about it coming undone.

The best one-piece swimwear in Australia

To help you find a one-piece that suits your personal style and taste, we’ve gathered some of the best options in Australia for summer.

Advertisement

Related articles:

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine! Huge savings plus FREE home delivery Subscribe TODAY