Five denim skirt styles we’re adding to cart this year

There are several ways to style a denim skirt. You can opt for the trendy length of a maxi, or stick to the classic mini style, and do so in a blue, white or even black wash.
Either way, a denim skirt will see you through all seasons – especially those transeasonal days – and will become a wardrobe staple before you know it.
If you’re looking to explore a new style or upgrade an old favourite, scroll on to shop our top picks for the best denim skirts right now.
The best denim skirts to buy in Australia
01
Object Full Denim Maxi Skirt
$73.50 (usually $122) at ASOS
Best for: a denim maxi skirt
Go bold and opt for a double denim look with this maxi skirt and matching waistcoat that will see you through any occasion.
Sizes: XS to XL
Colours: light blue denim and blue
Key features:
- Part of a set
- High rise
- Belt loops
02
Denim Mini Skirt
$39.99 at Cotton On
Best for: a denim mini skirt
For a mid-rise fit, this skirt is made from rigid denim that holds shape with just the right amount of wiggle room, wear after wear.
Sizes: 4 to 12
Colours: offshore blue and graphite black
Key features:
- Mid-rise
- Fitted waist
- Made with 30% recycled cotton
03
Dana Denim Midi Skirt
$85 at Petal & Pup
Best for: a denim midi skirt
For a chic, feminine look you can hardly look past this midi-length denim skirt. With a front zip fly and button close, it effortlessly combines style with comfort for all-day wear.
Sizes: 6 to 16
Colours: blue wash and cream
Key features:
- Front zip fly with button close
- Belt loops
- Functional front and back pockets
04
Atmos&Here Payton Midi Denim Skirt
$69.99 at The Iconic
Best for: a black denim skirt
It’s all in the details with this black midi skirt, featuring side and back pockets, belt loops and a flirty front slit to bring it all together.
Sizes: 6 to 18
Colours: black wash, light grey wash, off-white, blue wash and faded light wash
Key features:
- Cotton-rich denim fabrication
- High rise
- Button and zip fly
05
All About Eve Ray Comfort Maxi Skirt
$99.95 at Myer
Best for: a white denim skirt
Featuring a distressed detailing hemline with a vintage whitewash, this split-back skirt is a must have style for any season.
Sizes: 6 to 16
Colours: vintage white
Key features:
- Distressed detailing hemline
- Split-back
