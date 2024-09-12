Five denim skirt styles we’re adding to cart this year

  •  
There are several ways to style a denim skirt. You can opt for the trendy length of a maxi, or stick to the classic mini style, and do so in a blue, white or even black wash.

Either way, a denim skirt will see you through all seasons – especially those transeasonal days – and will become a wardrobe staple before you know it.

If you’re looking to explore a new style or upgrade an old favourite, scroll on to shop our top picks for the best denim skirts right now.

The best denim skirts to buy in Australia

denim-maxi-skirt

01

Object Full Denim Maxi Skirt

$73.50 (usually $122) at ASOS

Best for: a denim maxi skirt

Go bold and opt for a double denim look with this maxi skirt and matching waistcoat that will see you through any occasion.

Sizes: XS to XL

Colours: light blue denim and blue

Key features:

  • Part of a set
  • High rise
  • Belt loops
SHOP NOW
denim-mini-skirt

02

Denim Mini Skirt

$39.99 at Cotton On

Best for: a denim mini skirt

For a mid-rise fit, this skirt is made from rigid denim that holds shape with just the right amount of wiggle room, wear after wear.

Sizes: 4 to 12

Colours: offshore blue and graphite black

Key features:

  • Mid-rise
  • Fitted waist
  • Made with 30% recycled cotton
SHOP NOW
denim-midi-skirt

03

Dana Denim Midi Skirt

$85 at Petal & Pup

Best for: a denim midi skirt

For a chic, feminine look you can hardly look past this midi-length denim skirt. With a front zip fly and button close, it effortlessly combines style with comfort for all-day wear.

Sizes: 6 to 16

Colours: blue wash and cream

Key features:

  • Front zip fly with button close
  • Belt loops
  • Functional front and back pockets
SHOP NOW

04

Atmos&Here Payton Midi Denim Skirt

$69.99 at The Iconic

Best for: a black denim skirt

It’s all in the details with this black midi skirt, featuring side and back pockets, belt loops and a flirty front slit to bring it all together.

Sizes: 6 to 18

Colours: black wash, light grey wash, off-white, blue wash and faded light wash

Key features:

  • Cotton-rich denim fabrication
  • High rise
  • Button and zip fly
SHOP NOW

05

All About Eve Ray Comfort Maxi Skirt

$99.95 at Myer

Best for: a white denim skirt

Featuring a distressed detailing hemline with a vintage whitewash, this split-back skirt is a must have style for any season.

Sizes: 6 to 16

Colours: vintage white

Key features:

  • Distressed detailing hemline
  • Split-back
SHOP NOW

