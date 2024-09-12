Five denim skirt styles we’re adding to cart this year

There are several ways to style a denim skirt. You can opt for the trendy length of a maxi, or stick to the classic mini style, and do so in a blue, white or even black wash.

Either way, a denim skirt will see you through all seasons – especially those transeasonal days – and will become a wardrobe staple before you know it.

If you’re looking to explore a new style or upgrade an old favourite, scroll on to shop our top picks for the best denim skirts right now.

The best denim skirts to buy in Australia

01 Object Full Denim Maxi Skirt $73.50 (usually $122) at ASOS Best for: a denim maxi skirt Go bold and opt for a double denim look with this maxi skirt and matching waistcoat that will see you through any occasion. Sizes: XS to XL Colours: light blue denim and blue Key features: Part of a set

High rise

Belt loops SHOP NOW

02 Denim Mini Skirt $39.99 at Cotton On Best for: a denim mini skirt For a mid-rise fit, this skirt is made from rigid denim that holds shape with just the right amount of wiggle room, wear after wear. Sizes: 4 to 12 Colours: offshore blue and graphite black Key features: Mid-rise

Fitted waist

Made with 30% recycled cotton SHOP NOW

03 Dana Denim Midi Skirt $85 at Petal & Pup Best for: a denim midi skirt For a chic, feminine look you can hardly look past this midi-length denim skirt. With a front zip fly and button close, it effortlessly combines style with comfort for all-day wear. Sizes: 6 to 16 Colours: blue wash and cream Key features: Front zip fly with button close

Belt loops

Functional front and back pockets SHOP NOW

04 Atmos&Here Payton Midi Denim Skirt $69.99 at The Iconic Best for: a black denim skirt It’s all in the details with this black midi skirt, featuring side and back pockets, belt loops and a flirty front slit to bring it all together. Sizes: 6 to 18 Colours: black wash, light grey wash, off-white, blue wash and faded light wash Key features: Cotton-rich denim fabrication

High rise

Button and zip fly SHOP NOW

05 All About Eve Ray Comfort Maxi Skirt $99.95 at Myer Best for: a white denim skirt Featuring a distressed detailing hemline with a vintage whitewash, this split-back skirt is a must have style for any season. Sizes: 6 to 16 Colours: vintage white Key features: Distressed detailing hemline

Split-back SHOP NOW

